Why has the Mayor of Los Angeles ignored World AIDS Day for the last 4 years?

I am quite frustrated by Mayor Garcetti’s total lack of concern for our community for the last 4 years, despite my writings and phone calls and posting on his FB Page. What makes it even more of a slap in the face to me was that 6 or 7 years ago, he and I shared a Podium at City Hall when he was a councilman, celebrating the day and long term survival. I started my 41st year of living with HIV on November 1st, and it is such an insult to all long term survivors and everyone else who has the virus, works in the healthcare field, affordable housing for PWHIV/A field or anyone else with a heart or who has lost someone to this horrible disease.

After we both had spoken in years back, he turned to me and remarked about how eloquent I was and how important it is that everyone knows about the terror that is AIDS. He then invited me to join him in the council chamber for the certificate presentation ceremony that was moments away. I had to decline, as maneuvering the council chamber with my walker was a bit onerous, and I had 2 other engagements that day. We kept in touch a few times after that, and I supported his campaign for Mayor. I just assumed that he would follow the tradition established by Mayor Villaraigosa, and have his annual garden party commemorating that day, and I was mistaken. It is time to speak out. NOW!

I find it incomprehensible that the various municipal employees tasked with serving our community have not stood up for us and their beliefs. What are people so afraid of. We are on the right side of this issue, and last time I checked, you can’t be fired for standing up for that in which you believe, as long as one keeps one’s behavior legal.