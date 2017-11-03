Why Healthcare Fails so Much and How Blockchain is Going to Fix It

NEC Corporation of America

In mid-September 2017, an 8 year old girl from Melbourne died from influenza complications. Why did it happen? The New York Times reveals three reasons: a misinformed personal attitude about influenza and vaccines, ineffective messaging of healthcare providers to the public and, most importantly, the data on the flu epidemic was flawed.

I Providence, Rhode Island, almost half of all ambulances were removed from service after inspections revealed broken or missing equipment and expired medications. Just imagine, an ambulance rushing to a heart attack victim, only to find out their defibrillator is broken.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

What’s Wrong With Healthcare

The lack and improper use of data prevent healthcare organizations from providing high-quality services and being economically efficient. Consider this:

— Around 50% of clinical trials in the US go unreported

— Up to 40% of a healthcare service provider records contain errors or missing information (Enclarity)

— The cost of data breaches for healthcare organizations estimates to $380 per record and keeps growing, contrary to organizations in all other industries (2017 IBM Security and Ponemon Institute study)

The List of issues with the healthcare industry can go on and on. Even the problem with counterfeit drugs, which results in an annual loss of over $200 billion, could be diminished dramatically if there was a system that thoroughly tracked medication during its journey down the supply chain.

Although we have computers installed in nearly every medical facility and phones present in every pocket, we still face troubles with collecting, analyzing, securing, and exchanging life-saving data.

Obviously, the healthcare industry lacks the technology that would make the most of existing hardware while avoiding costly mistakes and bureaucracy, improper or untimely treatment and, ultimately, potentially lethal outcomes.

The name of this new technology is the blockchain.

How The Blockchain Can Be Applied in Healthcare