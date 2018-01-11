Just a couple of days ago, people across the country erupted in outrage after an image of a black boy posing for H&M in a hoodie that read, “coolest monkey in the jungle” went viral. We’ve recently learned that the mother of the boy posing in the hoodie did not seem to take offense to the photo. Regardless, this does not excuse the extreme irresponsibility and carelessness on H&M’s part, and certainly does not absolve the company of blame.

Individuals eager to make sense of H&M’s ad justified the photo by urging individuals to understand that H&M’s intent was not malicious, but rather simply the result of a lack of black workers. They suggested that instead of berating H&M with rude comments, we should encourage them to hire more black people.

There are a variety of problems with suggestions like this:

First, such statements excuse H&M from any real wrongdoing, and suggest that it isn’t H&M’s fault, but rather the fault of a lack of black employees, and had they had more, the photo would have never happened.

Unfortunately, this is a poor defense. In this political climate, there is absolutely no excuse for any company to be so historically, culturally and racially oblivious. As a matter of fact, it’s particularly difficult to grasp onto the idea that not one individual on their decision making team recognized the historical implications of branding a black boy as a a monkey.

Next, it’s extremely insulting to use the “hire black people” line as the solution to every instance of racial insensitivity. Sure, diversity and inclusion are critical components, but black people are more than tools. It is not their duty to school adults on basic concepts of racism, optics and stereotypes. The idea that not one single person on their team saw an issue with such a sweatshirt doesn’t highlight the need for diversity more than it highlights the importance of education and sensitivity.

The idea of, “oh, just hire more black people,” is extremely dangerous in that it places the responsibility of educating bigotry and ignorance in the hands of black people, and not in the hands of those who are uneducated.

Yes, diversity is important, but people of color are not the solution to all instances of racial ignorance in the world. When does it become the responsibility of the uneducated to educate themselves?