Why / How Resolutions. Success At Goals Requires Both A Will And A Way.

It is that time of the year when we focus on thinking about our future achievements. We make promises to ourselves. The world of the New Year’s resolutions is entered. And then vacated around Blue Monday. Sounds familiar?

Although the desire for self-improvement is rather universal, making real improvements seems to be out of reach for many of us. According to research only 9.2% of people who set up New Year's resolutions feel that they are successful in achieving them. 1

Why is it so difficult to change?

We often set up our New Year's resolutions with high hopes of how successful we will be and how all these changes will positively impact our lives. This phenomenon of beginning a self-change attempt with high hopes and expectations of successful outcomes is called the “false hope syndrome”. False hope is based on the mistaken belief that change is easily attainable and likely to produce exaggerated benefits. When these unreasonable expectations are not met, we are likely to feel frustrated and discouraged, and to give up on changing. 2

Affective forecasting on the other hand is using how we feel in the moment to predict how we will feel in the future. And it makes sense: When you make a New Year’s resolution, you feel good about it at that moment, so you predict that you are going to feel good about it in the future. But when you actually go to do that resolution, the action itself does not make you feel so good. So you put it off. 3

"Commitment means staying loyal to what you said you were going to do long after the mood you said it in has left you.”

So, how can we stay committed?

WHY VERSUS HOW GOALS

When setting up our New Year's resolutions we often focus only on “what” we are going to achieve and “how” we are going to make it happen. We rarely explore this fundamental question: Why is it important to me? Yet knowing your "why" is the crucial step in figuring out not only what your real desires and goals are, but also how to achieve them.

“He who has a why can endure any how.” - Frederick Nietzsche

Only when you know your "why" you will find the motivation to stay on your path when reality strikes. When things get tough. When boredom or difficulty make it harder to persist. When the small (and often almost unnoticed) successes on the road to achieving your goals do not provide the instant gratifications you had anticipated while setting them up. When the excitement of committing to them is long gone.

WHY is then more important than just only being SMART when setting up your goals.

So, how can you ensure that “why” is incorporated into your New Year's resolutions?

Some answers come from neuroscience.

The importance of the “why versus how” thinking is highlighted in the AIM framework of goals proposed by David Rock from the NeuroLeadership Institute. 4

AIM stands for Antecedents, Integration, Maintenance - three crucial steps in the goal pursuit process.

As setting SMART goals is only the first step. The next step of actually doing something to achieve our smartly set up goals is usually the most challenging one. It is when the “Integration” part comes to the picture in the AIM framework.

The critical part of integration is to maintain connection between the near-term, concrete actions (“how”) and the long-term, abstract objectives of the goal (“why”). A useful tool to think about integration is the idea of a goal hierarchy, where smaller, concrete actions are embedded within larger, abstract goals. Arranging goals in this way give them structure, which is incredibly helpful especially when things get tough, when we hit a roadblock.

Notice how motivation lives at the higher levels. We are motivated by the “why” of goals and their broader implications. On the other hand, the “how” of goals contain just the details of their implementation but lack inherent meaning. The implication of this is critical: Success at goals requires both a will and a way, both the why and the how .

. Also, note how each higher-order “why” goal can be achieved through many different “how” goals. This point highlights another critical feature of the goal hierarchy. This flexible and fluid movement up and down within it (using “why” and “how” questions) is absolutely essential. If at first you do not succeed, try again - by moving up the hierarchy asking “why,” generating a new plan by asking “how,” and then implementing that new course of action. Moving up and down the hierarchy is like taking an alternative route when your original course is blocked, one that still gets you to where you ultimately want to be.

Additionally, the new stunning insight about the “why versus how” thinking comes from neuroimaging studies of goal hierarchies. The brain systems for thinking about “why” and “how” are entirely separate. “Why” thinking engages networks for intention and mental state reasoning, whereas “how” thinking engages networks for action preparation and object identification. This finding is in line with conclusions from the psychological literature that both “how” and “why” thinking are required for setting up successful goals. But it also goes beyond what was previously known in suggesting that they cannot both be activated simultaneously. More specifically, “how” and “why” thinking cannot be activated within the same person at the same time. One major implication of that finding is that another person’s perspective (a thinking partner, mentor, coach, leader) can be helpful in maintaining both kinds of thinking for a given goal.

So when you think about your New Year's resolutions ask yourself not only “what” you are going to achieve and “how” you are going to make it happen, but also switch to the “why” mode of thinking. “Why” really is the fundamental question. This dance between “why” and “how” can help you turn your New Year's resolutions into reality.

Happy achieving!

