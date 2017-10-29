Why I am about to vow to go vegetarian at least 3 days a week

If you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to watch a video that involves “factory-farming”, I kid you not...you will most likely regret it. There might even be some tears, outcries and pain involved because of the content. Last Thursday, in my Animal Ethics class, my professor found a YouTube video of a factory farm that handled (or should I say mishandled) pigs—getting ready to toss the non-human animals into years of agonizing pain. To skip right to the main point, my class and I saw baby pigs being mercilessly castrated by simply the workers’ hands. This was done without any Anesthesia—I mean, of course, what more could I have expected? Anesthesia would have cost the farm more money—the main reason the demoralizing action was done in the first place. The deed, however, was done according to the staff and at the end of the day, all that mattered (or so it seemed) was whether the average American consumer would get what he/she wanted the next morning: bacon.

I wish I could say that some of my points were petty exaggerations, but unfortunately, this was the sad reality I forced myself to wake up to. The fact that most of us choose to continue to wear a veil of ignorance when we sit at the dining table is why we continue to have these unethical practices. For example, we think of steak and cows as completely different things when really, they are the exact same. The only difference is that we, humans, choose which word is appropriate for XXX occasions. When we want to enjoy a nice dinner, we choose to stick to the word steak. When we want to say we are friendly human beings to cows, we address them in a different manner. My point is that we should not be so hypocritical. If we want to enjoy a nice piece of tender steak, we must also remember to think of it as a cow. How did that cow live? Did that cow have a happy life?