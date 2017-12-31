Why I am ending my 2017 AirBnB hosting experiment

‘Shifting costs onto amateurs does not count as innovation’

Earlier this year my flatmate moved back to Germany leaving the spare room of my flat available and half of the rent to cover. With no immediate alternative available I decided to pursue the AirBnB dream: AirBnB the flat to cover the rent when I was going to be away from London while allowing me to live alone for most of the year.

Listing the flat was straightforward: create the profile, and set the nightly rate and the available days to rent out. I knew that I needed a specific number of nights over the year at a certain average price to cover the rent, and that in some months I could make more money because I was traveling a lot.

However, after the first few guests unexpected costs began to materialise. The inevitable uncertainty of demand — that one can never expect 100% occupancy with short-term rentals — was more extreme than expected, and I responded at times by reducing the nightly rate or finding additional days to list. Tangible costs were higher than expected: extra cleaning charges, higher utility bills, maintenance and the costs of 'personal touches' that guests have come to expect, like bottles of wine. There were also hidden costs, like managing check in problems (once I spent most of a pre-wedding party on the phone trying to explain to guests what keys to use to enter into the flat and how to turn on the heating), personal time spent washing linen, constant communication with guests over the app, stress. These are real costs that have always been exacerbated for shorter rentals; costs that 'tech', that is, the AirBnB platform, have not seemingly reduced or eliminated.

One of my guests left a review about the quality of the towels, saying that they could be more "soft." But herein lies one of the issues about the AirBnB paradigm that has been created: customers expect a hotel-level quality of accommodation, for a lower price, even though the product is of inherently lower quality -- that is amateur hospitality rather than professional. As a host I found the unrealistic expectations of customers grating.

After half a year of experimenting with AirBnB I came to realize that it barely covered tangible costs, including rent, and after accounting for the hidden costs the whole thing is probably not worthwhile. (Outsourcing the 'work' to a service provider in my case would have rendered the enterprise clearly uneconomic.)

This is not to say that AirBnB hosting doesn’t work for other people: for larger houses where the underlying margin is higher; for hosts with more spare time who can internalise the costs, such as cleaning (including commercial operators who can predict and manage costs better, but the prevalence of these suppliers raises questions about the public benefits and costs of using the housing stock for short-term rentals, i.e. displacement of household tenants); and in areas that are clearly over-subscribed, such as Manhattan. Because many hosts do not have these characteristics there is now a trend to offer only longer rental periods to minimise turnaround costs, although there are inherent limits to this approach, because the largest market is for weekend breaks.

As a result, my experiment has led me not only to stop AirBnB hosting, but also to question the viability of AirBnB or 'gig economy' platforms (e.g. Uber and Deliveroo) in general. That is: if many suppliers of services in the gig economy, like me, yield uneconomic returns then are these platforms houses of cards that are due to be toppled?

The key question, then, that needs to be answered is: what exactly is the innovation of the gig economy? In relation to the costs mentioned above, nothing about AirBnB's business model has reduced the underlying costs of supply of accommodation — AirBnB is essentially a well-designed and funded marketing portal. In fact, compared to hotel chains that benefit from economies of scale AirBnB may be increasing average industry costs. And while the total number of beds in the market may have increased, this has been realised by transferring costs from businesses to individuals like me, who are less able to bear the risks of supply or understand the costs involved — at least not at the beginning. The same can be said for Uber drivers, who often take out car loans based on unrealistic earnings assumptions; as a result up to 96% of drivers leave the platform a year after signing up. Unless AirBnB can help to reduce the costs of supply — say, through some 'technology' — and therefore make the economic case for hosts more sustainable, there is no reason to believe that the 'lower prices' (whether AirBnB is actually 'cheaper' vis-à-vis hotels, which are a higher quality product is another avenue of analysis worth exploring) that AirBnB offers through the expansion of amateur short-term rentals should be a permanent, successful feature of the hospitality market. (There is also the question of whether tax avoidance gives AirBnB unfair edge over hotels. However, tax arbitrage is unlikely to be a long-term source of competitive advantage.)