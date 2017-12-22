Why I Am Happy My Mom Disowned Me

My Mom disowned me over four years ago and I am so much happier living without her in my life. Her roller coaster rides had finally broke down in my life and I could actually breath again and stop feeling like her punching bag. The emotional abuse was overwhelming and not acceptable to me or my children to witness. I feel alive again and confident that I do not beg for my Mom's attention, unconditional love and attachment to her. Who is this woman, I asked myself - after I walked away from a huge bashing session (over four years ago) where she did nothing but berate me and tear me down so badly (in public at a cafe) - I felt I had hit rock bottom from her slithering snake bites that were oozing puss out of my pores. I vowed, never again - would I allow her to treat me so horrifically.

Ever feel like the weight of the world is crashing in on you and you do not have anyone to support you or lift you up and tell you how much they believe in you (no matter how difficult your situation is)? Like waves keep smacking you and smacking you until you cannot breathe any longer. Well .... that is how I felt for years and years with this dysfunctional relationship with my Mom.

For as long as I can remember she didn't really like me. There was always some sort of a disconnect. She loved me .... but not really .... can you relate. She cared for me because she was my Mom but it has been so easy for her over the years to not call, text or write to me for months at a time and even years in more than one period of a stretch of time when I had just finished college (which she didn't attend my graduation because she was so jealous of me).

She has continuously spewed her toxic energy and hateful responses towards me -- one too many times. She distances herself if I don't do exactly what she suggests and then uses me as a scapegoat for all of her issues throughout life. She lacks love and the know how to actually unconditionally love her offspring, she is unforgiving and does not love herself. She terrorizes my wellbeing and makes me feel like I do not matter. She places blame on me for divorcing my abusive ex husband - because he provided financially for my kids and I -- but I whole heartedly believe he would have killed me if I would have stayed.

Since the day she has disowned me -- I have felt major relief and have created much growth within. I had to learn how to believe in myself because no one else was going to do it for me and I became the most strength filled Mom and woman alive!! The might of superwoman is how I feel some days when God throws me to the wolves. I have built a fire within myself that I did not know I possessed and I turned to God for all of my answers instead of her confirmations and direction - that were only leading me down dead end roads.

I have forgiven myself for staying in her life way too long and walking away and staying away from her -- has been my perfect solution. When people are continually bringing us down to their level -- we end up staying there unless life becomes so miserable that we have no choice but to change who we are and learn to love people (yes, even family) from a distance until they change and if they do not — it is their loss and our gain.

Life sure has a funny way of showing us the people that really care for us during our times of greatest need. I have been shown exactly who people are when I am going through a life crisis. The detriment I have endured over the past 17 years is not one I would wish on my enemies. However, I look at my life's situation with my Mom as a blessing in disguise because had I allowed her to keep harming me in the God awful ways she has - I would not have grown as much as I planned, desired and dreamed. I have been able to impact lives all over the world with my story and provided HOPE to the hopeless. I have been privileged to speak with people that provide such positive feedback to my bravery and being honest to speak my truth. I show up every day as my authentic self. Although, it would be nice to have a loving, happy and cohesive friendship with her today - I know from my past experiences of 40 years -- that is not possible. Because when the going got tough ... her tough got going and has never looked back. I have had to practice a lot of acceptance and exercise self care and thank God I have the tools necessary to cope through this significant loss - that has really been a happy ending for me. Thank you God for unanswered prayers.

Written by Kelly Benamati