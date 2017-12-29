Why I Forgive My Abuser

I not only forgive my abuser, I’m grateful to him. I know that in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein news, and how women are finally being heard about being abused, this may seem like I’m not on their team, or that I’m trying to set back a very powerful and important movement. But nothing could be further from the truth. I support and believe in all of these women. But, I still forgive and am grateful to the man who abused me nearly two decades ago.

The abuse that I survived was emotional and verbal. It was persistent over the course of many years. What started off as a friendship with my abuser turned quickly into a relationship and subtlety into an abusive one. It was highs and lows, pain, and trauma. And, I thought I’d never get out. Even after the relationship, I was still haunted by him. I’d see him in my dreams, and carry the pain of it around with me, reviewing the experience daily in my mind. For about twenty years, I cried, I begged my maker to make things right, and even, in my weaker moments, thought of ways to get revenge.

Yet, during these twenty years, I also did a ton of spiritual work. I joined a Buddhist community and started chanting, which is the way that I connect to my higher power, which I call the Universe. I also, more recently began in a twelve step program for food addiction. It seemed that the only way that I could soothe the rage, pain, and trauma of this experience of abuse was to harm myself by eating over it. Through the twelve step program, I’ve learned to soothe the pain through connecting to the Universe. I also tried many therapists, most recently working with a very compassionate trauma therapist, who helped me to look at some of the most difficult moments of that relationship and find peace with them.

And then, finally, on the evening of this Christmas day, my miracle happened. As I was chanting, a thought about my abuser popped into my head that I’d never thought of before: our relationship kept me alive. During the time that I was with this person, I was suicidal and depressed a lot of the time. As I’ve shared in other posts, I am living in recovery from bipolar disorder, but at the time, I was newly diagnosed, and learning to navigate the world with this new “disability.” Life became very bleak. My family and friends were also learning about the “new” me, and had to take a step back because it was very painful to watch me suffer with the disorder. And so, I felt like I had nothing to live for-- except “love.” And, while in my adult mind, I can reflect back and know that I was in a very unhealthy and dangerous relationship, my twenty-year-old mind just thought I was in love. That feeling of loving and being “loved” in the world kept me from ending my life.

I don’t say any of this to excuse my former partner from abusing me. He violated my boundaries, and caused me immense pain for half of my life (I met him at twenty, and this October, I’ll be forty). And I don’t say this to let other men or women who are abusive off the hook. But, not forgiving this person was hurting me immensely. One thing I’ve learned from my twelve step work is that resentment cuts us off from “the sunlight of the spirit.” I think that this is so true. I couldn’t feel fully connected to my higher power while I was angry all of the time. I was totally blocked.

Once I had the awareness of the fact that my relationship with my abuser actually saved my life, I was able to look at other aspects of our relationship more compassionately as well. Will I ever really know how difficult it is to love someone who is struggling with bipolar disorder and in crisis a lot of the time? I can imagine that that experience was very painful for him. This is not to say that I deserved to be abused, but it is to say that people are human, and things are never black and white.

The Buddha is credited with saying that “holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die.” I realized through years of spiritual work that if I want true internal happiness and peace in this world, I cannot be strangled with anger. My anger wasn’t hurting my abuser, it was only hurting me.

This life cannot be repeated. I believe that everyone who comes into our lives is a teacher. Some of the lessons we learn are through encouraging teachers, but people who have a negative impact on our lives have lessons to teach as well. My “love” for my abuser helped me to stay alive. Once I was alive, there was always the opportunity to not only heal, but grow emotionally and spiritually. And that is a precious gift.