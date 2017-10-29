Why I gave in and bought 250,000 Instagram followers

It all started when I realized I’m addicted to Instagram. I found myself loving the idea of capturing and sharing beautiful moments with the world. But no matter what I did, I had a HARD time growing my followers. I tried real hard, but nothing worked. I improved my content, did some hashtag research, tried to connect with Instagrammers within my niche for shoutouts. But it just didn’t get me the growth that I was looking for.

And then one night, while reading yet another article on how to improve my engagement and increase followers, I stumbled upon something that talked about big corporations buying YouTube views. We are talking about big brand, household name corporations like Sony and Universal Music. I was so shocked! I started to dig deeper into buying social media followers and engagement, and found everyone was doing it—from celebrities to sports stars, even bloggers and socialites. Almost everyone. I mean, I’m not kidding you.

I had to figure out why it seemed so necessary to buy popularity. I mean, these were accounts that shouldn’t have had any problems with visibility or name recognition. I came to the conclusion that social media is all a mind game, an illusion. If you have 10,000 followers, people think you’re a celebrity who they want to engage with. And I needed that. I started going deep into this and found out that a lot of my close friends have been buying tons of followers. To think that I was jealous and couldn’t figure out why their accounts were so much more popular than mine. Social validation is a bitch!

I needed to buy me some social validation. Do I feel bad about it? No.

I started by testing out suppliers of Instagram followers. I bought 1,000 from a dozen different suppliers and quickly learned that there are different categories of Instagram followers available. There are low-quality, high-quality, and premium followers. Don’t get your hopes up too high. They are all bots. BUT—if you go to the right seller, their bots look unbelievably human. So much so that you won’t be able to distinguish them from the real thing.

So, let me break it down for you. Low-quality followers are bots that don’t even have a human name. Their username on Instagram would be a string of letters and numbers combined. You’ll get followers whose names are 7JD2AA. And that’s not a good look. Your friends would definitely know you’re buying. Also, low-quality followers wouldn’t have a display photo, simply a weird computer-generated bio and no posts of their own. And zero followers of their own. I didn’t like these. I ended up blocking these profiles and cleaning my account of such bots. They were TOO obvious.

I felt happier with the high-quality followers though. They usually had names that almost sounded human. Most of them had a display photo. I’d say that 20-30% of them even had posts of their own and perhaps a few followers.

I was feeling better. But I was chasing something else.

I wanted those premium quality followers. Followers that had real names, not computer-generated names. I wanted followers that had bios, multiple posts of their own, followers of their own, and a display photo to boot.

After weeks of hunting, I did end up stumbling upon a company that seemed like the only one providing such followers. I reached out to their support team and they seemed ultra-professional. I hate to say that this surprised me, but it was a pleasant change from what I’d become used to. They promised me that over 90% of their followers will have dozens of posts—even hundreds in most cases—and they’d have a matching DP, a clean bio. They’d be so human that even humans couldn’t tell they were bots.

So, with fingers crossed, I placed my 57th order of 1,000 followers from Wolf Global. To my surprise, they hadn’t been kidding with their promises. I was shocked at the type of followers that I received! I couldn’t tell that they weren’t real people. I still think the followers are real, even though the people at Wolf told me that anything that you can buy is a bot. And they’re so right about that. There are so many websites that say they’ll give you real followers and everyone falls for it, but think about it. How could you convince 100,000 people to follow you within 24 hours? Haha. Too good to be true.

So, having found my supplier, I placed an order for 100,000 followers. And in a week I had my profile looking lovely and clean. Even my most skeptical friends couldn’t tell that I’d bought followers. I had 1,000 posts and 100k followers. Everything looked so nice and tidy. That made me think about the obvious—if I have 100k followers and 200 likes per post, wouldn’t that look a bit weird? It would! It is so obvious to me when people have 500k followers and 500 likes per post. I mean, come on.

But Wolf Global had me covered with a service called automatic likes. This was something I couldn’t have imagined. Basically, you subscribe with them and then get back to posting and creating content. The moment you upload a post on Instagram, you’ll magically have hundreds—or even thousands—of likes, depending on your package. So, I post any time I like and, whenever I do, I get 5,000 likes within 10 minutes of uploading the post.

Here is where it got crazy. I was hooked on this auto-likes package and wanted to use all this to attract more real human interaction. I finally had social validation. Nice photos. Check. Lovely feed. Check. 100k followers. Check. 5,000 likes per post. Check.

With all that, I started running a few tests. I started using a lot of hashtags in my posts. And I accidently broke the Instagram algorithm. I basically learned how to go viral every time. And I’m going to share this secret. So, the trick is, if you buy enough auto-likes, say 5,000 per post, you’d get those within 10 minutes of uploading. Instagram’s algorithm will see it as your post being ‘viral’ and ‘trending’ and will push you to the top post page for those hashtags. Believe it or not, I was able to be on the top post page section for almost every hashtag I used. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Being on the top post page almost daily got me so many real followers, comments, and likes. I finally had the entire system set up.

It’s been a while since this has been going and, believe it or not, I feel good. I’m growing faster now—I go viral almost every day. People follow me more often because I look validated. People double tab my posts more often because 5,000 other people did it. Why wouldn’t they?