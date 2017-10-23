Why I think social media is bollocks.

Hey folks, I wanted to write something around social media for a while.

You know...

You scroll your feeds every day on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, Instagram, etc...

And all you see is people having a perfect life, doing things they love, hustling, grinding, etc.

And you live in the illusion that this is the reality.

And instead of spending time talking to real people and asking real questions, you just assume that people are what they post.

This makes you feel crap about yourself or annoyed at their post because you don't believe them.

However, remember.

Social Media is not the end goal.

Social media is a means to an end.

The end is getting clients and connecting with real people.

The real people behind those perfect images.

The real people behind those perfect posts.

The real people with all their real imperfections.

So, give yourself a favour.

Stop believing in everything you see and reach out to those real people.

This is how you are going to grow your business.

This is how you are going to make an impact.

This is how you are going to make a lot of money too.