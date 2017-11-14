Why I Wrote "Finding Sylvia": The Story Behind The Story

Have you ever had a really close friend, someone you saw all the time, had meals with, shared intimate confidences with, and who you were sure would be your friend forever? Of course you have. We all have. Either it was someone you bonded with in high school or college or maybe in summer camp, or even when you first landed in the big city ready to start the career that would be your life’s work. Maybe it was then someone you worked with for years, but when he, or she, left their job, or you left your job, you just drifted apart. That’s life. Over time friends drift apart. But when, years later, you run into them on the street, you flash back to an earlier time and perhaps reminisce for a few moments and even promise to get in touch soon and have dinner. But you don’t. The friendship is over. Time has taken its toll and you both have moved on to a different life.
But I had a friendship that wasn’t eroded by time and there wasn’t a fight or a misunderstanding. It suddenly blew apart for no reason. One day it was as close and vibrant as ever and the next it was over. My friend had moved to another country and never contacted me. My emails were returned, the telephone number was no longer in service, and no one of that name lived at the address - like a puff of smoke, my years of closeness and camaraderie were over. I brooded about for years and finally it led me to “Finding Sylvia.”
You’re thinking that something terrible happened but you’re wrong - I discovered that my friend was indeed well and living somewhere, but did not want any contact with me. I went over and over the last times we had seen each other. Nothing untoward had happened. We were as close as ever and we were enjoying being together as much as we ever had. My friend was a very attractive woman. We each had had relationships but never with each other, so romantic problems had not driven us apart. What had done it? As time passed I thought of it less and less. But one day, sitting at my computer, I thought what if I write about it? If I go through every detail that led up to her disappearance, perhaps I’ll come up with the answer. So I began trying to find my friend by letting my subconscious guide me on the journey. Of course it turned out instead to be a search for Sylvia who led me a merry chase all over the world. My friend was forgotten in the process - I’m sure I’ll never find out what happened to make her break off our friendship nor will I see her again - but she gave me a greater gift: she led me to “Finding Sylvia.”
