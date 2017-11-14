Why I Wrote "Finding Sylvia": The Story Behind The Story

Have you ever had a really close friend, someone you saw all the time, had meals with, shared intimate confidences with, and who you were sure would be your friend forever? Of course you have. We all have. Either it was someone you bonded with in high school or college or maybe in summer camp, or even when you first landed in the big city ready to start the career that would be your life’s work. Maybe it was then someone you worked with for years, but when he, or she, left their job, or you left your job, you just drifted apart. That’s life. Over time friends drift apart. But when, years later, you run into them on the street, you flash back to an earlier time and perhaps reminisce for a few moments and even promise to get in touch soon and have dinner. But you don’t. The friendship is over. Time has taken its toll and you both have moved on to a different life.

But I had a friendship that wasn’t eroded by time and there wasn’t a fight or a misunderstanding. It suddenly blew apart for no reason. One day it was as close and vibrant as ever and the next it was over. My friend had moved to another country and never contacted me. My emails were returned, the telephone number was no longer in service, and no one of that name lived at the address - like a puff of smoke, my years of closeness and camaraderie were over. I brooded about for years and finally it led me to “Finding Sylvia.”