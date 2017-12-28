Why I'm Trying To Crowdfund My Album

This past weekend I took the overnight bus to Montreal from New York and back again on Christmas Eve in order to work with a producer I’ve been collaborating with for two years - solely via the internet. Overnight buses are nothing new, I took them back and forth between Berlin and Cologne, Germany almost every weekend when I was working on my first album. But two years later, the process of creating music can still be lonely. Lots of late nights, anxiety, and solo bus/plane/train/car rides. A finished song though, well it always seems to make it worthwhile.

My name is Sean Bradford and I am an independent artist trying to make my second album a reality. The music I’m creating is inspired by many genres, but mostly dance music, both past and present. This is a sound and expression I discovered in Berlin, but that turned out to be distinctly American. It is a medium that helps me to express my authentic voice. A voice that is black. A voice that is queer.

The funding goal for this album is $30,000. After this weekend, I’m now three songs away from having the entire project fleshed out musically. Then comes recording, vocal production, mixing, mastering, artwork, visual content, digital promotion, print promotion, playlist promotion, remixes, and hopefully a tour.

This is the life I chose (though I’m pretty sure it chose me), and I accept that. And I am in no way the only artist out there wearing all the hats. But I’ve had a glimpse of what it could be like to have the freedom just to create. An album that I can devote my attention to 100%. That’s the album I want to share with the world.

The dance music I am inspired by is not the drug fueled EDM that has become our general understanding of the genre. No, what I’m referring to is the soulful, Motown inspired, sing about something that matters house and techno that originated in the African American and marginalized communities of Chicago and Detroit. Dance music has its origins in America, and it is a sound in which I can see a reflection of myself.

I was born in Texas, but my parents did not grow up there. My mother was an award-winning history teacher, and my dad an award-winning father - defying the perpetual stereotype of deadbeat black dads. We were definitely not poor, definitely not rich, and it was definitely not a house of suburban bliss. Growing up, a version of my family wasn’t represented on television or on magazine covers. And though race was an afterthought, sometimes it felt like I might have been the only living boy in black middle America.

I went to university in Chicago, but have always had the soul of a New Yorker. Coming out to my parents happened during a two-show day while I was an actor in The Lion King on Broadway. Now I live in Berlin, but have found myself creatively suffocating, because I don’t think I quite fit. The past two years I’ve been performing mostly in Sweden. And right now, I’m back in NYC for an upcoming concert in support of this album campaign.

I’m focused on an album because I find it hard to share myself inside of a single or an EP. Over the last few years the rise of streaming platforms has resulted in a laser sharp focus on releasing singles. Yet having survived a pretty shitty record deal (more on that later) and having worked on many collaborative projects, I don’t know how to share who I am as an artist or where I am as an artist amidst a string of unconnected singles. Maybe it’s my background in theatre that pushes me to need to tell a fully realized story. Whatever it is, my story is layered and I simply want to give you a complete puzzle.

Will I make it to my $30,000 goal? I’m not sure, but I didn’t want to campaign for this album pretending it could be done for less. I also wanted to be realistic with the amount that is needed, to help shine some light on how much an album really costs. I don’t have a huge fan base or “super backers” lined up, but every time I try to do something else other than music I am steered right back to working on this album. And so here we are, as I attempt to make a sonic snapshot of my story - navigating dreams, relationships, and searching for home in a post internet world.

And why crowdfunding? My first EP was crowdfunded via Kickstarter, and it allowed people to be a part of the creation process while also helping to physically bring art into existence. My hope is to create the same kind of community with this Indiegogo campaign.

When I started making music I would sing outside on the streets of Berlin. You could say that busking is the original crowdfunding. Being able to connect directly with people, to share something visceral, to create a real-time exchange.

Almost half a decade ago, working on music in Ableton with a midi keyboard was an extremely lonely process. Though finding producers to work with and being in the studio proved creatively fulfilling, performing and getting to connect with people is what drew me to music in the first place.

Pietro Bartulli Singing on the streets of Oslo, Norway 2016

Music is communal. There’s nothing short of magic when a collective group of people experience something together. I’ve felt it attending concerts of artists I love, artists I’d never heard of, watching other musicians busk on the street, and performing myself. In this age of hyper information, any opportunity to truly connect is welcomed.

Music is also expensive. By essentially pre-ordering an album, or pre-ordering a concert, or any of the campaign rewards, allows me to be able to create a better product. And it allows me to not have to give up 90% (this almost happened once) of revenue to a label without receiving even a fraction of that in promotion and release assistance.

Lastly, I will admit that I find it hard to connect to fans and build an audience online. Maybe my overweight childhood and anxiety that remains from growing up in a bipolar household has left me with an inherent shyness to “put myself out there” in digital spaces. But in person I have no problem connecting, in fact, I love people. And put me on stage and you wouldn’t for a minute think I had an introverted bone in my body. I’ve spent thousands of dollars trying to connect with fans while competing against major corporations for digital attention (something I won’t be doing in 2018, especially on Facebook). It seems to get me nowhere. Yet every time I sing outside or have a concert (an experience where I get to actually connect with people) the movement is tangible.

From my first Soundcloud upload to my fourth song on the Spotify viral charts - it has been an incredible learning process filled with highs and lows, and memories I’ll keep with me for a lifetime. More than anything I’ve learned how to share myself and how to express that via recorded music. I hope I get to continue to do this, because I have so much left to say.

The campaign for my second album is live HERE. Get involved, spread the word, have a Happy New Year!