Why is breakfast the most important meal of the day?

Have you ever skipped breakfast on a busy morning and felt sluggish and distracted for the rest of the day? That’s because eating a healthy breakfast is essential to having a productive day at school or work. Breakfast not only contains important nutrients that jumpstart your day, but also helps you maintain better energy levels.

Unfortunately, there are kids around the world who cannot afford to eat breakfast. This disrupts their ability to learn and reach their full potential.

In honour of Breakfast for Learning, consider donating to an organization that makes sure students have access to healthy meals before their long days at school. Beautiful World is a charity that provides comprehensive higher education scholarships, as well as housing and meal stipends to women and girls in Uganda, Rwanda and Sierra Leone.