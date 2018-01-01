Why is Emmanuel Fremin Gallery So Hot? Exhibitions by Marko Stout, Julian Lennon and Moby

A rapidly changing art market and online consumer sales have left many of New York City’s biggest art galleries struggling to stay afloat with many smaller and intermediate galleries closing in recent years. So, why is the Emmanuel Fremin Gallery so hot right now? The answer is very simple… they give the people what they want.

Marko Stout Exhibition at Emmanuel Freming Gallery, November 2017

Last November the gallery hosted a sold-out show with New York’s hottest art Marko Stout- an exhibition that drew over 1500 art enthusiasts eager to meet the art, his models and see Stout’s latest work. The fans waited a long cold line eager to clime six flights of stairs to the gallery and the exhibition did not disappoint- with Stout’s show being the hottest ticket of the 2017 art season in New York. Marko Stout is an iconic New York multimedia artist whose industrial pop style has spread virally across social media and the art world.

Similar the gallery recently presented a photographic exhibition by rock artist Julian Lennon- son of Beatles’ John Lennon which also brought large crowds of the artist’s fans. The principal goal behind Julian’s latest series, ’Horizon,’ is to marry photography with philanthropy. “I have always felt that I observed life in a different way than others, probably because my life has always been very different than most,” says Julian. During these travels through Kenya and Ethiopia, Julian captured a wide variety of images, with the intention of inspiring viewers to learn about unique indigenous cultures and to help raise awareness of their plights.

In 2015, Emmanual Fremin curated and another highly successful show featuring the photographs by Moby, the pop musician, an exhibition featuring a mysterious cult of masked figures. Moby is well known for his electronic music, veganism and support of animal rights. Moby has sold over 20 million records worldwide. Moby defines himself as a multi-faceted artist, extremely emotional and rational at the same time.

