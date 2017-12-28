Why Is Interracial Dating Still an "Issue" to Some?

It’s 2017 and there are still people who always insert themselves in aspects of other people’s lives that they have no business being a part of. One area tends to be the love life of another individual. There are constantly those who feel the need to tell others what they think they should do in their relationship, and who they should and shouldn’t date. By “who” they shouldn’t date, it sometimes boils down to a person’s ethnicity.

With all of the race baiting going on in the media and the flare up of racial tension across the nation, some people see the color of someone’s skin and their minds immediately swell with negative stereotypes that they've been spoon fed by media and sometimes, members of their own community. This irrational mindset isn't sensible, nor is it justified. Judging someone simply based on the color of their skin is a concept that people have put their lives on the line to fight against, and something that I truly wish was eradicated in this day and age. Unfortunately, it seems as though society is continuously regressing and people are constantly being prejudged for the color of their skin instead of the content of their character.

For the most part, I’m extremely private with my own dating life – I don’t post a bunch of photos on social media, I don’t check in on Facebook everytime I go out with a guy, etc. One thing that some people do know about my dating life however, is that most of the men I’ve dated have been white, and to some, that’s a “problem.” Now, if you’re someone who approaches situations logically, you'll probably think "Why is that a problem?"

Honestly, I used wonder why so many people still have an issue with interracial relationships, but there are some individuals who simply feel as though people of different races are inherently evil, and there are others who think we should all only date within our own race.

Photo via Tumblr Zuri Hall and Mettin Copier

When I am dating a white guy and I tell people, I sometimes get individuals being shocked or confused as to why I don't see a problem dating white men. I've unfortunately also had people respond with comments like "You don't think dating outside of your own race is a bad thing?" and "You don't love yourself if you're dating white men". To those with that mindset, your issues with dating outside of your race are your own issues, and I don’t have to possess the same bigoted thought process that you so blindly follow. I have an open mind and don’t see any problem in dating men of other ethnic backgrounds – besides, it’s 2017, not the 1940s.

One major thing people don’t seem to understand is that I don’t only date white men. I’ve dated white men, black men, and Hispanic men and ultimately, it comes down to the mental and emotional connection, and the level of respect that is shown. There are great people of various racial backgrounds and there are not so great people of various racial backgrounds – it’s based on the individual and their personality, not the color of their skin.

Activists like the legendary Martin Luther King Jr. fought to have everyone seen as equal regardless of the color of their skin. He didn’t put his life on the line to have people purposefully segregating themselves or others, or to have us belittling one another simply due to a difference in skin tone. Sadly, a lot of people have been programmed to see the color of someone’s skin and negatively generalize them because they were either raised to hate those who are different, or because they’ve been instilled with a false sense of superiority.

In saying that, there are disgusting racists in the world, but classifying people of a particular ethnic group as racists solely based on their own skin color is asinine.

If I’m dating a white guy and you attempt to use an argument like “They enslaved our ancestors, so you shouldn’t ever deal with them in any capacity,” I’ll need you to actually use your brain. Yes, slavery was a horrible thing that should have never taken place, but you can’t blame those who didn’t even take part in it and weren’t even born yet. This argument of not blaming entire ethnic groups goes both ways – if you’re white, you shouldn’t look at a person of African, Hispanic, Middle Eastern, or Asian descent and generalize them based on the fear/hate mongering propaganda that you’re fed by the media and negative stereotypes that have been created and spread by bigots within your own communities throughout the years. Get to know people and base your opinion of them on the content of their character.