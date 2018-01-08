Why It Might Be Time To Put Your Cat To Work

Google the word cat. Go ahead, I’ll wait. How many stories came up? More than two billion for me. The top headlines? Missing cat returns home after 15 years. Family tries to free rehabilitated squirrel only to have cat catch it. Florida woman run over by her own car after being attacked by a cat inside of it. Cats are very much a part of our every days lives. They are part of our families. They are also responsible for a large portion of the content on the Internet.

Cats are part of our popular culture and have been since long before the Internet was even around. Garfield was the popular Saturday morning cartoon for my generation, but there was also Felix, Sylvester, the Cheshire cat, Hello Kitty, Mister Bigglesworth, and many more. Humans have always been obsessed with cats, and that cat obsession is still growing.

But the Internet has Cat-a-pulted (see what I did there?) cats into lasting and lucrative fame. Grumpy Cat, also known as Tardar Sauce, is every meme you could imagine. “I Purred Once, It Was Awful,” says one meme, while another proclaims, “I looked up stupid in the dictionary. They spelled your name right.” From this one cat there have been coloring books, coffee table books, thousands upon thousands of memes, a high earning YouTube channel, and more. This is a cat whose owner is dedicated to being his personal assistant for life, ferrying him from public appearance to public appearance and running his social media channels forever.

But grumpy cat isn’t the only famous cat, and he’s not even the most famous cat online. Maru, whose only trick seems to be fitting into boxes, out earned grumpy cat in YouTube ad revenues in 2017 by $70k. Maru somehow manages to wedge himself into the tiniest of boxes, appearing to defy physics. He also wears hats, lays in bowls, sleeps in a hamburger bun bed, and has a sidekick he’s teaching all his favorite tricks to.

Cats have become so popular in recent years that there are cat-cons popping up all over the place. These cat-centric conventions celebrate all things feline, and you can even meet many of your favorite cat celebrities there as well. The conventions raise money for animal shelters, give cat loving people a place to meet and connect, and are a hotbed for cat related merchandise. They have grown so popular that media outlets like the New York Times, Buzzfeed, Vanity Fair, Jezebel, and more have covered the festivities.