Why It’s Important To Never Forget About This One Thing

Molding ourselves into the ways of the world is effortless. We are taken and changed to the point where we become unrecognizable. Our lives have fallen into the approval of others and how we are perceived. But my one question for you is, do you approve of yourself?

Growing up is definitely a game changer each and every day. Learning how to stay in a straight and steady path of our own is hard. So many times we stray because of influences, both good and bad. We eventually find our way again, but we gain or lose elements that can shape us while on our original journey. We are constantly trying to “find ourselves” but when does that scavenger hunt end? There are no hints, no answers with anyone or thing but ourselves.

How do you perceive yourself? If you were to look into the mirror or write down three honest words, who are you? Not who do you want to be, who are YOU? Often times our psyche tells us we have to be so-and-so to be the perfect person. Uh, no we don’t; we are perfect as we are if we can just be ourselves. No one else can be us. NOBODY! You are so special and amazing even if you don’t think so right now.

Value your own beauty. Acknowledging beauty is different in everyone’s eyes. You will be amazing to someone no matter what but most importantly be kind to yourself. Think about something that you are incredible at and run with that. You don’t need to be a scholar or a model to be top notch. You’re already at the top, you’re the bestyou there is. And never let anybody tell you otherwise.

Remember who you are and what you have to offer. You are an important part of someone’s life. Changing will only dampen your purpose. Happiness comes within and even when the going gets tough, just remember this and say this to yourself or OUT LOUD, “I am worth it. I am who I am, and I’m proud of that.” Don’t forget about yourself and don’t rely on anyone to fulfill your happiness, you have the best person, and that’s YOU! You are more than you will ever know.

Originally published on Paige to Page and shared on Unwritten