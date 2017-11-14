Why It's So Important for Companies to Prioritize Diversity

How can companies benefit from hiring people with unconventional backgrounds? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Ysiad Ferreiras, COO at Hustle, overseeing Sales, Marketing, and Operations, on Quora:

Focusing on diverse and unconventional hires is something that’s either not done, or not done well in much of the startup world. Recruiting is generally done through referrals, and you end up with a true “all your eggs in one basket” situation when the scaled workforce ends up being exactly as (un)diverse as the small group of founders that you started with.

Companies notice the problem too late, or only when they’re put on blast publicly, resulting in uncomfortable “tokenizing” environments where people from other backgrounds, who have different life or education experience are brought on on a superficial level, but do not feel valued, supported, or like they fit in since they do not see themselves reflected in the company’s structure or leadership.

I come from an untraditional background myself, and I have not lost sight of that at Hustle. We have been focused on hiring unconventionally since the beginning. As a result, we retain the ability to become more and more diverse and to keep a welcoming environment where everyone feels supported in contributing. Including and supporting diverse opinions gives us the insight to avoid blind spots that lead to misguided business decisions (for example, $400 juice-bag-squeezers and naming gentrifying machines after displaced family-owned corner stores started by immigrants of primarily LatinX heritage).

In addition, there is a survivorship bias where people from alternative backgrounds who you come across from unconventional backgrounds tend to work hard. Some of the best hires we've made, and why Hustle is such a great place to work, are because we focused on keeping an open mind to seek drive, openness to learning and feedback, and communication skill rather than typical signifiers like tech experience and elite internships that are often more indicative of privilege and access than talent.