Why it's time to stop with the new year's resolutions already

Maybe it’s being in my 40’s. Maybe it’s the year that was 2017 - highs (going to 10 Downing Street in recognition of being a Small Business) and low’s (losing close family). But this year, I am not making any resolutions. Yes, I am going to try and be a more regular attender at the gym, and we already decided to be vegetarian for January, but no, I am not planning to lose two stone, give up wine, walk the dog more, read more, ... well actually, I am, but not as part of a ‘resolution’... (ok, not the wine part).

Nothing worse than putting pressure on yourself to hit goals - not if you are me. Maybe that’s a personality type. Neither am I just sitting wildly hoping that my business will take off on its own or I will suddenly drop two jeans-sizes on my own. Nope, this year, I am making PLANS! Not resolutions.

Like all shiny-object-syndrome sufferers, I have purchased my own beautifully bound hardback planner to keep me on track. I’ve even started writing in it. As a self-confessed stationary addict, I collect far too many beautiful notebooks. Thanks to Michael Hyatt for the temptation - now I have space to write my three daily goals. Space to plan my weeks. Space for tasks, motivations and rewards. If only I didn’t have quite so many stationary items to fill in, maybe my plans can actually come to fruition.

lots of planners for lots of plans

This year, I am planning - planning to be consistent with my blogging, planning to consistently produce my weekly podcast, planning to launch an online membership community for entrepreneurs, planning to keep the flow of workshops, new clients and bigger, better contracts coming. I am also making plans for more time off. Resolutions don’t actually work unless you have a plan to implement them. So when someone in your Facebook group asks you for your New Year’s Resolution, don’t give them one. Decide what you want to be different in your life this time next year, and make a plan to make it happen.