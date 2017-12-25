Why keto is great for a new years resolution

When the new year comes everyone is frantically looking for the best way to lose weight. In this article I’m going to explain to you why the ketogenic diet might be the best option for you.

If you are unsure what the ketogenic diet or keto is, click here to learn more about it. For a quick description it is a diet where you eat high fat, low carb foods. When you do this for a few days it puts your body into a state of ketosis. When this is the case your body burns fat at an incredibly fast pace and the weight melts off.

How does one know when they are in ketosis? There are many side effects that make it easy to tell. One side effect is stinky urine, that is a dead giveaway. Other side effects include increased energy, increased focus and increased physical endurance. There are keto sticks you can buy. You pee on them and it checks the levels of your ketones. While this is not an exact science, it is a good indicator to see where you are.

Many times in the first few days of ketosis a person can suffer from the keto flu. While it’s not quite as bad as the real flu, it can be somewhat similar. Some of the symptoms include cramps headaches, nausea and fatigue. While it is no good to feel this way, the keto flu can be encouraging because this means you are entering ketosis and the weight is about to start falling off.

The ketogenic diet is different because you are able to eat as much bacon, chicken wings and similar foods as you want. For many there is an adjustment period when you can’t have bread or potatoes, but once you get adjusted it is a great diet. It is good for people who struggle with binge eating. Some days I will just eat 20 wings and some celery. That will be all I eat for that day and when you are in ketosis, you will lose weight that day.

An example of a good day eating would be bacon and eggs for breakfast, chicken wings for lunch and then steak and broccoli for dinner. In a normal diet this would be too much fat intake, but when you are on the ketogenic diet this is exactly what you want.

One thing about keto is it is important to give up the sugary beverages and beer. Even the diet beverages with artificial sweeteners can mess with a person’s insulin and knock them out of ketosis. Be prepared to drink a lot of water, coffee, unsweet tea. You are not going to get into ketosis drinking Pepsi and Bud Light. Those need to be completely avoided.