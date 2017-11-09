Why Louis C. K. Really is a Dick

Five women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct towards multiple women in work environments, according to a New York Times report published Thursday. AOL.COM. Check out the link..

I don't know if this is true or not. But the thing I do know is, after watching Horace and Pete and his other scripted shows, is that this talented person is corrupt artistically. How? He injects his personal voice into the lexicon of female speech and fantasy. (Check out Laurie Metcalf’s monologue in the first part of the third episode of Horace and Pete on Hulu.)

Well acted, yes. Compelling, of course. But he is full of crap. No women talk like that. Really, show me a gal telling an ex-husband how hot she is for her octogenarian father-in law. C.K., in attempting to legitimize this unbelievable behavior, nods sympathetically and offers up his much less outrageous experiences. He must be the reasonable one. Fiction? You bet.