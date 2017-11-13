Why Men Don't Care About The Healthcare Debate

As we face another Affordable Care Act (ACA) open-enrollment period, policymakers remain mystified as to why men fail to sign up for health insurance, and have even gone so far as to blame young men for high insurance rates, since this relatively healthy segment of the population tends not to buy health insurance.

But there is no mystery. Women receive substantial gender-based services that help personalize insurance for them and provide strong incentives for them to buy health coverage. But under the ACA, there are no gender-based services for men, and no incentive to buy health insurance other than fines and penalties, which are designed to punish them for not participating in a program that fails to provide for their basic needs.

Study after study has demonstrated the economic benefits of preventive healthcare. Getting screened for various conditions (cholesterol and blood pressure to sexually transmitted diseases and some cancers) and getting regular medical checkups has improved and lengthened the lives of millions of Americans. And it keeps people whose conditions are caught early from getting sicker.

Employers know that preventive healthcare reduces sick days and disability payments and increases workplace productivity. Insurance companies know that preventive healthcare lowers their costs, which is why they generally support those efforts. Always happy to jump on the bandwagon, politicians do too, which is why preventive health services were such an important part of the ACA and now cover a majority of Americans. In fact, there’s only one group that’s left out: boys and men.

While women and girls are covered—mostly at no cost—for a variety of preventive services, men and boys are covered by exactly zero, despite a clear provision in the ACA that prohibits discrimination “on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.” How is that not discrimination?[1]

The health and wellbeing of American boys and men is pretty much the opposite of a national priority. So, is it any wonder that men have completely disengaged from any discussions of healthcare, whether it’s the ACA as it stands or whatever version of a national healthcare plan that may someday wend its way through Congress? Let’s take a closer look.

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Under the ACA, non-pregnant women 24 and under (or older women who are at high risk) can receive free screenings for chlamydia. And all sexually active women, including those who are pregnant, can receive free screenings for gonorrhea. Existing tests are just as effective in detecting these diseases in males as in females, but boys and men aren’t eligible for these free screenings. Since chlamydia and gonorrhea are both transmitted sexually, what’s the point of screening only females? Even the CDC acknowledges that “Women are frequently re-infected if their partner is not treated.” Besides reducing the painful symptoms these STDs cause in boys and men, screening males could reduce the cycle of infection that affects both males and females. This is especially true in the case of oral HPV, for which vaccines exist for both males and females. Females, however, are much more likely to receive a vaccine, despite the fact that males are 3.6 to six times (depending on the specific strain) more likely than females to be infected.

Annual Preventive Healthcare Visits

The ACA provides for an excellent, comprehensive Well-Woman Visit yearly at no cost. These visits, as defined by HHS, “include a full checkup, separate from any other visit for sickness or injury,” and are intended to “focus on preventive care for women,” which includes shots (such as flu and pneumonia vaccines), education, counseling (on diet, exercise, smoking cessation, etc.), and screening for conditions such as depression and suicide risk.

No comparable “Well-Man Visit” is provided, despite the well-documented fact that across all races and ethnicities, males live sicker and significantly shorter lives than their female counterparts and die at higher rates from nine of the top 10 causes of death. Most of those deaths are preventable through preventive care. And there’s little doubt that effective mental-health screening could reduce the horrifying statistic that males are four times more likely than females to commit suicide.

To prevent those deaths, however, boys and men must learn about their own health needs. They are unlikely to do so unless the messages come from a health professional during a medical visit. Well-man visits will inform men of their health needs and encourage men to become proactive instead of reactive with their health.

Prostate Cancer Screening

Breast cancer screenings for women are provided, "...without charging a copayment or coinsurance. This is true even if you haven’t met your yearly deductible." Screenings for prostate cancer—which kills nearly as many men as breast cancer kills women—aren’t covered at all, but should be.

The risk of developing prostate cancer is much higher for African-American men and veterans exposed to Agent Orange and other chemicals, and more than doubles with a family history of a father, uncle, or brother having the disease. Routine screening for high-risk men can catch potential prostate cancer earlier, which can prompt earlier treatment (if necessary) and potentially increase the patient’s life span and quality of life.

Besides the terrible toll that prostate cancer takes on men themselves, tens of thousands of wives, mothers, sisters, and daughters are devastated by the emotional, physical, spiritual, and economic impacts of this disease each year.

Contraceptives

In another glaring example of gender discrimination, the ACA provides contraception and counseling for all women, “…without charging a copayment or coinsurance….” – but not for men. Health plans are required to cover counseling and a variety of contraceptive methods, including barrier methods, implanted devices, birth control pills, and emergency contraception (“morning after” pills), and sterilization procedures. Nothing is covered for men. There’s extensive evidence that covering contraception for women reduces unintended and unwanted pregnancies. Covering condoms and vasectomies for men would undoubtedly have the same effect.

Other Screenings

Although we tend to think of breast cancer and osteoporosis as affecting only women, the truth is that both conditions affect men as well. At-risk men should receive the same no-cost screenings that women do.

Conclusion

Aside from reducing the quality and length of the lives of men and boys, denying basic, no-costs preventive care to males is clearly discriminatory. To be clear, we’re not talking about rolling back any coverage or benefits that are currently available to females. Rather, our concern is for equality, equity, and the removal of gender-based discrimination in the provision of health care services and benefits, thereby ensuring that boys and men have the same chance as girls and women at a long and healthy life.

While mandating certain benefits as a baseline for females, Congress imposed on the Department of Health and Human Services the duty—and power—to ensure that the ACA is applied in an equitable manner, free of discrimination. HHS, Congress, and each one of us have the moral obligation to ensure that the baseline of mandated benefits for males is not inferior to the baseline for females.

Providing equity would also give men an incentive to buy insurance (without being forced to do so) and to participate in preventive medical visits, which would improve and extend their life.

[1] November 6, 2017 letter to The Honorable Sylvia Mathews Burwell, Secretary of Health and Human Services, “Re: Comments on Office of Civil Rights, ACA Non-discrimination Proposed Rule”

Found at: http://www.menshealthnetwork.org/Library/ACA-MHN-discrimination-comments-110915.pdf

The following contributed to this article

Jean Bonhomme, MD, MPH, is founder and President of the National Black Men’s Health Network, and member, Board of Directors, Men's Health Network.

Armin Brott, MrDad.com, is the bestselling author of 10 books on fatherhood and has written extensively on male heath and is the Editor in Chief of the award winning TalkingAboutMensHealth.com blog.

S. J. Giorgianni, PharmD, is Chair Emeritus of the Men's Health Caucus of the American Public Health Association (APHA) and Science Advisor to Men's Health Network.