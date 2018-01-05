Why Moms Should Not AirBnB

“I am 22 weeks pregnant and I’ve been spotting,” I said to the triage nurse on-call.

“Have you been having contractions?” she asked over the phone.

“No, I mean… I don’t think so. I have been crying all afternoon,” I said.

“What’s been going on?”

Slowly the hot tears returned. “I got a bad review on AirBnB.”

Photo Courtesy of Vita Lusty Vita and Beatrix Lusty at the cabin.

I rented a small 1930s cabin in Crestline. My host posted a negative review about me as a guest. This was the final straw in my Christmas woes as a single mom.

In September of 2017, the father of my children (one born, one unborn) left our lives. It came in stages. He mentally left and then he physically left. I was in the first trimester of this pregnancy, so naturally the stress was incredible. I was raising a toddler with morning sickness, untreatable migraines, major fatigue and no financial support. It was the most difficult time of my life. (The second was rescuing and training two Los Angeles pit bulls. This was harder.) My child was teething, going through growth spurts, wonder leaps and sleep regression in various sections of the fall.

The only thing that kept me going was Christmas. Beatrix would be 18 months and, I foolishly thought, would enjoy all the novelties even more than last year. I had planned three Santa events. By the time we drove up to Crestline, we were 0 for 2 on Santa events. Each event was met with a meltdown or heavy arms around my neck, making it impossible to capture pictures of Bea enjoying herself— never mind she was not enjoying herself.

Photo courtesy of Vita Lusty Beatrix in the Christmas spirit

I used some new credit to buy tickets at Santa’s Village, a theme park for children, and rented a cabin through AirBnB. I sent a little message to the host introducing ourselves. AirBnB allows you to indicate whether locations are baby friendly and kid friendly. In fact, under “House Rules” it will indicate whether it is safe or unsafe for children and in what age range.

This was the Christmas trip that got me through the sleepless nights, the crying, the disappointment and the shock of our little family falling apart. In fact, this will be the first HuffPost piece I’ve written without proofreading notes from my ex-partner.

Santa’s Village was hit and miss. We had plenty of time for meltdowns and tantrums amidst some moments of childlike wonder and joy. 0-3 on Santa photos, sadly. The staff was incredible and made the pains of toddlerhood bearable.

Photo courtesy of Vita Lusty Beatrix

The cabin was perfect. It warmed up fast and wrapped itself around a fireplace. I even brought our own firewood as to not dip into the host’s supply too much. There was no TV, no cell phone reception, so I played records. My toddler and I slept well for the first time since her birth. She even napped, which was out of character. I slowly felt all the strain of what-ifs and what happened melt off my neck and back.

A neighbor stopped by to tell us it was illegal to use the fireplace. I contacted the owner and the fire department to find out that was not true. I left this portion of the visit off the review as to not dissuade potential visitors from the host, Raymond.

Photo Courtesy of Vita Lusty Beatrix and Raymond’s Flowers (cut flowers he staged for us on his dining room table.)

As a mom, the morning you wake up on the day of departure from an AirBnB, you are thinking about cleaning. As the sun rose, I washed and replaced the linens. I put everything back where it was. Washed dishes. Bagged up garbage and recycling, separately per his instruction. I set the heat at the temperature he requested. I even got on my hands and knees and plucked my child’s crackers out of the floor boards with a fork.

Photo Courtesy of Vita Lusty Mom and Daughter cleaning up

Photo Courtesy of Vita Lusty Bea Cleans

I had visions of going back with both my children every year. There was a second bedroom downstairs for the girls to romp around in. We could make a tradition out of Santa’s Village and the same cabin every year. In a world of escalating rent and housing costs, who knows where we would live, but we could always find a place to come back to for the holidays.

I posted a very positive review for Raymond. Three weeks later, he posted the following:

“Nice enough guest, but there were children, maybe extra guests who were not disclosed to me by airbnb. Vita's group had a bigger footprint and impact on my place than my average guests.”

It hurt. It felt like the last intolerable moment to an entire year of trying to make things work: with my relationship, with my toddler and with my role as the mother I really wanted to be. And now, as years went on, my face and name would be associated with allegations that I threw some kind of children’s party. Does he think I shipped in a truck full of toddlers and let them loose in his cabin?

The year before, I had taken Beatrix to a writer’s conference in Washington D.C. We stayed at a place called the Bretler House. The host was a mom herself so I expected more tolerance with my child. Instead, I was accidentally cc’ed on an exchange between the host and the other writer I booked the reservation with. Apparently the host was “disappointed” Beatrix spilled soup on the couch. I spent a good 45 minutes scrubbing it out as best as I could. The incident resurfaced on an email exchange where the other writer said she couldn’t understand why I was unable to “control” my child. It ended our friendship.

While I don’t think the other writer really wondered why I couldn’t control my child, I believe there was an inability to deal with confrontation. I do not believe business transactions like this should become so personal.

I thought a lot about what I could have missed in cleaning up the cabin. I dogsit/housesit with Beatrix in Los Angeles and my clients have never once complained. In fact, they asked me to leave the linens for them to clean, stock the fridge for us and even created a chalkboard corner for Beatrix. All of that and I am paid.

Photo Courtesy of Vita Lusty “A space for Bea”

Now, I am haunted with this horrible association. I can’t even listen to “Need You Tonight” by INXS because it was one of two records I played at the cabin. And what was I left with? A soft cervix and doctor recommended bed rest because of stress? (Raymond alone is not responsible for my soft cervix, however, truth be told, I didn’t start bleeding until he posted that review.)

Over the summer, Beatrix, her father and I traveled to the south for a family reunion. We stayed in hotels. While I still bagged up our trash and did sweeps of the room, no one ever made it personal. There was an anonymity which brought peace to the entire experience. My mother-in-love stained the sheets with turmeric, a holistic paste she was using to recover from a brutal foot surgery. I didn’t have to fret about it. The staff was friendly and helpful. There was no negative review to hover over my name for the rest of my traveling life. And the cost was comparable-- without the cleaning fee.

Raymond doesn’t know my personal history and I doubt he cares. As one human being to another, it was hurtful. There was no other communication other than what he “thought” posted to the rest of the world. Without any accountability for those thoughts and suspicions, I have to live with them anyway as long as I use AirBnB. (Yes, I responded to the review but I don’t feel vindicated by it.)

So why use AirBnB as a mom? Why put myself through it again?

I am not. Farewell, AirBnB. I am deleting my profile.