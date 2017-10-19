Why more women are turning to holistic therapy for stress and addiction

Acupuncture, aromatherapy, meditation, yoga, crystal healing, journaling - what do they all have in common?

They’re part of a very long list of holistic therapies that are proving a hit with women struggling with addiction.

But it isn’t just about using holistic therapies for addiction.

Addiction in itself usually comes with underlying stress, anxiety, panic attacks, self- confidence and poor self- image among other things.

And guess what? Holistic therapies such as Energy Medicine, Reiki and Crystal therapy have the ability to deal with both addiction and stress problems at the root cause, making them a great support along with conventional therapy .

Interest in yoga has soared over the last decade alone. Latest findings show there are over 10,000 yoga teachers registered with the British Wheel of Yoga (the official body appointed by Sports England).

That means there are around 20,000 to 30,000 yoga classes going on per week.

That’s a lot of vinyasas!

There’s a huge amount of studies on how yoga has the potential to be one of the best complementary holistic therapies for drug and alcohol addiction.

A study in Complementary Therapies in Medicine reported that “skills, insights, and self-awareness learned through yoga and mindfulness practice can target multiple psychological, neural, physiological, and behavioral processes implicated in addiction and relapse [they could be used as] promising complementary therapies for treating and preventing addictive behaviors.”

The narrative review went on to say that although yoga derives from the Brahmans in Northern Indian and mindfulness stems from Buddhist philosophy, both are being used more and more as part of secular healthcare treatments.

It’s no wonder more women are becoming aware of the benefits of holistic therapies - they’re being referred to mindfulness sessions by their GPs!

Yoga and mindfulness techniques help ease anxiety by promoting a sense of calm and ‘living in the moment.’ Something which is very important to a lot of people with various addictions - taking each day as it comes.

And not to mention yoga can keep you fit...

Just think of how that can help alter our self image and raise our self confidence!

Acupuncture has also earned its place as a holistic therapy.

But it has yet to make a bigger impact in the UK…

Ian Appleyard, Course Director of Chinese Medicine: Acupuncture at London South Bank University, recently discussed acupuncture as a potential complementary therapy on BBC World Radio:

He said, “Despite its growing popularity in the Western world, acupuncture is yet to become fully integrated in the UK health system.”

"Some doctors, although fully trained in Western medicine, start to delve into a variety of alternative medicines. Some chose to undertake weekend courses in acupuncture and use it in a rather mechanical way, whereas others will take the time to do three-year programmes."

"There is a much greater acceptance of acupuncture now than when I first became interested in acupuncture 20 years ago; this is primarily based on positive patient reports to local GP's.”

This isn’t much of a surprise considering there was reported evidence that acupuncture may indeed act as a supporting treatment for depression and anxiety - namely more so in women.

Medical Acupuncture published the study, which announced “With respect to six reviewed studies, there is high-level evidence to support the use of acupuncture for treating major depressive disorder in pregnancy.”

The team may have been referring to pregnant women, but they also issued a remarkable statement that anxiety and depression are are especially higher in the female population...in fact “approximately double that of the male population.”

The Addiction Recovery Guide also supported this with a useful section on the scientific studies that support acupuncture for addiction. Women are turning to acupuncture for cocaine addiction, smoking cessation and other substance abuse issues.