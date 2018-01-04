Why Multi-Tasking Is Killing Your New Year Resolutions!

It is that time of the year where it feels like a “reset” button has been hit and we get a fresh new start for the New Year. Many of us are excited to see what this year has in store for us and how we can achieve the desires and goals we visualize. According to research it has been shown that forty percent of Americans make New Year’s resolutions, BUT only eight percent complete them. So here are a few tools to help increase your productivity rate so you can kick 2018 in the butt and accomplish your resolutions!

S-T-O-P Multi-Tasking

This may sound silly, but multi-tasking is not being productive like we assume it is. Psychologists have found that people who multi-task are less productive than people who do single tasks. It was shown that people who did single tasks completed them and moved on to the next thing vs. those who multi-task ended up wasting time or not completing things. So think about the goals you would like to achieve this year and choose the one you want to accomplish the most. This does not mean turn down other opportunities and throw your other goals away, but the point is to hone in and get focused on getting things done one step at a time until it is complete.

Crunch Your Time

After picking out your goal, action must be taken. If you feel yourself slacking, becoming inconsistent, or feel as if you “do not have the time”, it is highly recommend that you use the Pomodoro technique. This tool was founded in the late eighties by Francsco Cirillo, and has been proven to increase productivity. Simply put away anything that distracts you, set a timer for twenty-five minutes, and choose a task that will bring you closer to your goal. This could be anything from writing out a plan, or sending that email you have been stalling on, making those phone calls, or researching about your goal. Once the timer goes off, take a five-minute break and reward yourself with something like checking your messages, social media, etc. This tool not only helps you be more productive, but also catapults you closer to achieving your goals. It is suggested you repeat this four times, but if you really do not have enough time try this technique at least once per day.

Drop the Expectations

This is the most important thing we can do for ourselves - drop the expectations in our lives, especially regarding our goals. Expectations lead to disappointments when things do not work out how, when, and where we would like. Instead we can go forth living with intent. When we set intentions and drop the expectation of how, when, and where things will go, life flows smoother and we open ourselves up to miraculous experiences minus the disappointment. Below I have provided an example of how you can create your own intention. I encourage you to write this intention on a note card and put it somewhere you will see it daily. Repeat this intention every time you see or think about it.

Intention Example:

I am happy now that I am creating financial abundance!

1. Close your eyes right now and think of a goal you want to accomplish this year.

2. Now open your eyes and write down the feeling you felt in the first blank.

3. Write out the goal you just imagined in the second blank.

I am confident that we can accomplish our resolutions, but it requires doing the work! Namaste.