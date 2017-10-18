Why My University Suspended Kneeling Cheerleaders

A group of cheerleaders at a public Georgia college, Kennesaw State University, kneeled during the National Anthem at their football game to protest racial injustice, sparking controversy across the nation and leading to the cheerleaders’ suspension.

In response to the suspensions, on Monday over a hundred Kennesaw students, including the suspended cheerleaders, rallied on campus for their right to protest during the games. During the peaceful protest, the Kennesaw State mascot joined the students, kneeling with their fists in the air and chanting for their right to assembly.

I am one of the students who rallied with the suspended cheerleaders. I did this because I stand with the cheerleaders who protested, and more importantly, their First Amendment right to free speech and free assembly.

This issue goes far beyond protests on racial issues and injustices, which motivated the cheerleaders to protest. Rather, this is an issue about the protections of the First Amendment and whether a federally funded university can silence students.

Kennesaw State University is a publicly funded university, the recipient of both state and federal grants. More than half of the student body is on some sort of federal loans; I myself receive federal funding and loans to cover my tuition.

By all accounts, we are a public university. As a federally funded institution, Kennesaw State has the obligation, as outlined in the Constitution, to protect and uphold our freedom to voice our opinions—however much our opinions differ from those of the university. By silencing the cheerleaders, the university violated the students’ First Amendment right to speech.

On Friday, the Atlanta Journal Constitute revealed a shocking twist the story, publishing text messages, obtained through the Open Records Act, that show that a Cobb County Sheriff pressured Kennesaw State to silence the cheerleaders to avoid more controversy.

In the text messages between the Sherriff and state Rep. Earl Ehrhart, they both acknowledged that silencing the students would be denying them their First Amendment rights.

“Legally I’m not sure they can stop or do anything to stop someone from this Un America ACT [sic],” Warren wrote to Ehrhart, admitting that a federally funded university cannot silence its students who are peacefully protesting.