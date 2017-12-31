Why New Year's Resolutions Rarely Work and What to Do Instead

I wrote this post on Facebook a few moments ago.

This contains the reason why most folks bail on their New Year’s Resolution quickly.

NYR’s rarely work because you experience some 40,000 thoughts daily, many charged with strong negative emotions.

What are the chances that you’d calmly observe those really fear-filled thoughts charged with negative emotions for every day, 40,000 thoughts daily, over the next 365 days, and release the feelings, without reacting to them?

Only enlightened beings and those with clear, pure intents would remain true to their resolution.

Which is why so few see their New Year’s Resolutions through for a week, let alone a month, or a year.

Here’s what to do instead....

Meditate and Do Yoga

Give yourself the gift of meditation. Do yoga as well. One day at a time.

Meditating and doing yoga expands your awareness. You slowly begin to observe the fear-based feelings you buried. Said fear-based feelings fuel the destructive habits - drinking, smoking, overeating, lack of exercise - that you attempt to overcome with the resolution.

Instead of trying to overcome fear, you simply starve the fear of its energy, dissolving the bad habit, and moving into a new, healthy, inspired way of being.

Doesn’t that sound like a more intelligent approach to living a happy live?

