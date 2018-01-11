Why Not Honor the Golden Rule of Blogging?

After paging through my eBook I zeroed in on Chapter 1:

Embrace the Golden Rule

If you want to become a connected blogger buy the eBook here:

This rule is simple.

Powerful.

Timeless.

When you accept how easily this rule works over the long haul - if you use it with the proper, loving intent - you will be amazed at how powerfully the Golden Rule of Blogging will work for you.

Why not honor it?

The Golden Rule

The more freely you genuinely help others without looking for anything in return from the people you help, the more generously other people will help you over the long haul.

Do not think in terms of karma, because that line of thinking is a slippery slope based on rewards, punishment and other bullshit, judgment based ideas that spring from fear, not love.

Think in terms of energy. Think in terms of abundance. Those who emit an abundant vibe simply tune into abundance, meaning that generously promoting people, helping people and serving people from a largely detached, non expectant space, inspires people to promote, help and serve you.

You get what you are BEING predominantly and if you honor the Golden Rule of Blogging - or life - whomever you are being is reflected back to you, through your experience.

Examples of the Blogging Golden Rule

read a blog post and write a 3-4 paragraph, genuine, helpful comment on the post to add value to the creation and to form bonds with fellow bloggers

promote the blog post on Twitter and Facebook, among other social networks

mention like-minded, skilled bloggers on your blog via quick snippets or perhaps you can interview these dynamos

The key?

Do not look for a darn thing in return after you offer these kind acts. Expectation is the one energy, the attachment, the lower level driver, that totally screws up the Golden Rule for most bloggers who only help people if they are getting help in return.

This is a fear-based thing mired in scarcity, dripping with heavy conditions, and it pulls down your abundant, generous, loving, prospering vibe into a lower energy, and eventually, into the gutter.

Don’t be that person.

Lay the foundation for a successful networking campaign and rocking, pro blogging career.

Why Honoring the Golden Rule Makes You A Connected Blogger

Easy peasy.

Generously helping a whole slew of like-minded folks simply influences these folks to promote you in return, to befriend you and to become connected to you.

Can you see how connected bloggers become connected bloggers? Through their generous, non conditional, kind giving, friendships form, through cross-promotion, neither party expecting anything, and you have a powerful, long term, prospering friendship through the power of co-promotion.

Both parties tap into the principle of leveraging, helping each other reach the other’s audience.

Pretty sweet, eh?

Helping folks in as many ways as possible without looking for anything in return puts it all into motion.

Long term, this has far and away been the easiest way for me to drive traffic, profits, blog comments and hell, to experience any of the success I’ve had online.

Don’t be those silly folks who ignore the Blogging Golden Rule, trying to do everything on their own.