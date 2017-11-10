Why Preparation is CRUCIAL for Weight Loss!

Brrrr — It’s BRICK outside! Currently in New York, it’s 35 degrees (Fahrenheit, people — We don’t do Celsius in America!), with the temperature only continuing to drop to all-time lows heading into the weekend. I’m currently sitting at LaGuardia airport, waiting for my flight to Chicago to begin boarding with my parents. We’re heading to the Midwest to help my brother move to a new apartment tomorrow afternoon. Tonight, we’re going to be meeting up with him and getting dinner, with the moving process occurring sometime tomorrow afternoon after my brother is done with his shift at his chiropractic clinic.

Anyhow, not too long ago, I got this AWESOME comment in my ​​​​​​​Holiday Jump Start Program on Facebook. This is an eight week program that’s closing up on Week 6, and many of the participants are doing outstanding!

How outstanding? Check this out:

Of course, I took the group member’s name, as well as her sister’s name, and her profile picture, and shaded them out for privacy reasons. That being said, THIS is what it takes to reach your goals on your weight loss journey!

I wrote earlier this week about why diets don’t work. That post got so much traction, that a leader in the health and fitness industry shared my article on his Facebook group of over half a MILLION members. In order to truly see PERMANENT success, you have to be prepared! No if’s, and’s, or but’s! It’s not always fun and it’s not always easy, but that’s what it takes in our current environment to maintain a healthy weight given the MILLIONS of crappy options readily available to us.

I’ll give you a personal example that I employ whenever I go to the movies: Instead of buying candy, a popcorn, and a soda like most people do, I’ll sneak in a Ziplock bag of some organic, raw almonds or Brazil nuts, along with either a large bottle of water or a Zevia. How do I do this without being called on it, you may ask? Simple! My girlfriend brings her giant bag, and I just stash it in there! And if she’s not with me for that particular movie, I’ll bring either a baggy sweatshirt or a jacket with deep pockets ;-)

Case in Point: You have to REALLY want this, and you have to understand that real, sustainable change doesn’t happen through quick-fix diets and 90 day BS exercise programs. It takes work, it takes determination, and it takes discipline. It takes a lifestyle shift, and planning ahead so that you can maintain your discipline with both your fitness and your nutrition.

Don’t let life happen to you! You control your life. Enjoy your weekend! ;-)

