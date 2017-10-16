Why Social Marketing is the tool needed to form the Connection Between Business and Consumer

Social marketing, while a booming business, it is not one many people know about. Make no mistake, as consumers, we are constantly exposed to the variations of social marketing, and at times look for it ourselves, without even realizing it.

That is something Richard Buettner needs to change.

At 23, Richard Buettner had already helped various companies earn millions of dollars in revenue through social marketing. Through his last business venture, he helped a financial education and software company tap into the German and European market, to create millions of revenue in a matter of months. Now, he serves as the President of this organization, who with a team of over 2,000 people, continues to help companies expand their reach, and their income.

Today, Richard shares why he believes social marketing is crucial for a successful business.

Social Marketing’s Goal

Well, what is social marketing? According to Richard, “Social Marketing is a business and distribution model which focuses on a network created through social interaction between the distributor and customers”. This can be done through personal interaction, or even through social media marketing.

Right now, social media and influencer marketing is a booming industry because you can reach 60 people from 60 different countries in 60 seconds at the touch of the button. This technology was not always available back then, to the multitude of people who have access today. This is why you should take advantage of it now.

Should Customers Trust Retail Marketing?

Although there are a multitude of ways to spread a message in this day and age, retail marketing is still using the more conventional channels of paid advertising. These include: TV commercials, radio and newspaper advertisement, as well as billboards.

Consumers are often so crowded with information, that they become skeptical when it comes to marketing. Therefore, they start ignoring those expensive television advertisements and print ads.

Rather than follow the directions of the media, people would rather gather opinions about a place or product, from the people around them: i.e. family, friends, relatives, co-workers, neighbors or people on the internet who had similar experiences.

“This is why trust and honesty is so highly valued the 21st century” Richard explains. “This is also why distribution channels who leverages this fact are growing exponentially faster because they use honest & transparent testimonials of their customers to drive sales.

It’s also known as word of mouth advertisement”.

People love to talk about products or services they use. It can be the car they drive, shoes they wear, juice they drink, or trading platform they use. They recommend the movies they watch, and their favorite vacation destination. This is why Richard believes social marketing as the most effective and powerful marketing strategy.

How Social Marketing impacts businesses and consumers

Through Social Marketing, businesses gain the ability to pay for marketing only when a sale is created. Sticking to a budget is very organizational and cost effective.

“If a person becomes an affiliate of said company or brand, it is almost as if the person owns the company as well. This means that they try to become a good representative, and create a great culture that exposes the company in a very transparent and unique way” Richard explains.

Then, if the company has the right products or services, with a great branding strategy, it has the potential to go viral.

Through social marketing, consumers are able to get a completely honest experience of how a product or service works, and always have someone at hand to explain how something works, and get more in depth information than a simple commercial could provide.

“There is no better way to have the best customer experience”, Richard believes. “Customers also have the opportunity to get their favorite product at a great discount, because the retailer and wholesaler are not in the picture”.

“At the end of the day, we ALL love to talk about our favorite products. Why not get paid for it?” Richard says.

The personal benefits of Social Marketing

“What I love most about Social Marketing is the freedom that comes with it. You have no boss, no manger and no supervisor. You become your own boss and take control of your life to gain total freedom” Richard explains.

“You can work where you want as long as you have a cell phone / lap top and a working internet connection. You even get the chance to work with the people you really want to spend time with”.

The efforts you put in are the key indicators of the results that you will receive. Richard even believes that performance based compensation will increase in the future.

It is possible to start a marketing business with only a few hundred dollars, and earn a full time income before your peers gain their next promotion, find a new job, or even finish college.

My favorite part is inspiring other to take full control of their life and giving back as much as possible.