Why Some Get Rich, But Most Do Not

One of the greatest benefits of being a radio talk show host is the people I get to meet in the business. In my life, I have had the privilege of meeting multi-millionaires (and the occasional billionaire) who overcame challenging circumstances to become successful.

People who fail to succeed in business or financially do so because of what goes on emotionally, spiritually, etc.. Failure is not the result of the excuses people come up with in their minds. It is not going to the wrong school, because many succeed with virtually no formal education. It is not from failing to have the “right clothes,” because some barely afford the most basic of styles, but still achieve greatness. It is not even from more plausible reasons, like physical limitations. In spite of those, we all know handicapped and other physically-challenged individuals who have achieved business and financial greatness.