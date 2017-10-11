Why (Some) Powerful Creeps Are Finally Starting To Face Consequences

It takes a village to bring down a powerful creep.

A solitary accuser is seen as an opportunist, a gold-digger. Twenty accusers cannot be dismissed so easily. The Weinstein saga is a vivid illustration of the dreary principle that only a community can bring down a man who enjoys a certain kind of power.

It took more than 20 women in all for the full measure of Weinstein’s monstrousness to become known, women who came forward by name with allegations against the Hollywood producer that range from sexual harassment to rape. And that’s to say nothing of the several women who shared their stories with The New York Times and New Yorker anonymously. (Weinstein, via his representatives, has told the press that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein” and that he considered these “relationships” to be “consensual.”)

Had it been a single accuser, Weinstein would not have been ousted from his own company. We can say this with some certainty because Ambra Battilana Gutierrez had gone to the cops with her story in 2015 and was only smeared in the tabloid press for her troubles. Even though the cops had audio in which the mogul admits to having groped Gutierrez, Weinstein was never charged.

It has followed a by-now familiar pattern:

Step 1: A powerful man has a reputation in certain circles for predatory behavior toward women.

Step 2: After years of open secrets (and perhaps even individual stories trickling out in the press), a media outlet manages to report out the allegations, tying them all together.

Step 3: Social media signal boosts these allegations, and mass outrage ensues. The pressure leads to a loss of public standing or the loss of a job or maybe a lawsuit.

These high-profile cases signal a shift in women’s willingness to speak up about sexual harassment and assault, and the cultural reaction to such allegations. This can be attributed to a variety of factors: more transparency surrounding workplace protections, greater media attention to such incidents, and the way social media has changed how we consume and discuss those stories in the first place.

The contagiousness of social media responses can sometimes facilitate swift, sustained outrage. However, not every case of alleged sexual harassment or assault spurs mass anger, and not all that do translate into real consequences for the alleged perpetrator. (See: the President of the United States.) Even in this new era, it takes a critical mass of accusers and witnesses to bring a predatory creep toward the reckoning he deserves. And often the cries have to build up over years, until they are presented in one jarring exhibit.

After all, it’s far simpler to ignore a lone allegation, and there’s far more room to argue over a singular voice’s credibility and motivations ― all of which becomes more difficult when there are five or 15 or 60 eerily similar stories next to each other.

And yet, Trump has faced little-to-no recourse from his supporters and party, outside of some halfhearted condemnations. He was elected to the highest office in the nation. He has proceeded to institute policies that actively hurt women ― like expanding the global gag rule, allowing states to withhold federal funding from Planned Parenthood, and rolling back protections for women workers and the birth control mandate.

On Monday, RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel told Wolf Blitzer that the allegations against Weinstein and Trump are “not even comparable.”

So, what explains this dissonance?

As Rebecca Traister pointed out in The Cut, Harvey Weinstein’s power in the entertainment industry was beginning to show signs of waning. The same could be said about Bill Cosby, who has not (yet) received any legal consequences for the dozens of sexual assault allegations he faces, but whose legacy and reputation have certainly been destroyed.

In contrast, Donald Trump’s star and political power were both on the rise when women began speaking out in large numbers about his allegedly inappropriate conduct. And because the allegations flooded out in the midst of a vicious presidential campaign, it became even easier for Trump’s supporters to convince themselves that the stories were lies, part of a plot by the unconventional candidate’s many powerful detractors.

This speaks to an ugly truth about our cultural “progress” when it comes to grappling with sexual harassment and assault. We are willing to consider the validity of women’s narratives of sexual exploitation ― but only when forced to, and often only when we feel distanced from or oppositional toward the alleged perpetrator.

Essentially, the village doesn’t matter if a man is powerful enough to balance out the costs that might be incurred by keeping him around.

“There’s no evidence that America is unified about how serious and pervasive and damaging sexual violence is,” said Kristen Houser, Chief Public Affairs Officer for the NSVRC. “We’re happy to sit back in our seats and say, ‘Oh gosh, that’s horrible,’ but we as a culture have not yet decided that [sexual violence or misconduct] is a deal breaker. The closer that the perpetrator is to us ― either in reality or in terms of celebrity and hero worship ― [it becomes more] difficult to reconcile those things with allegations of wrongdoing.”