Why St. Barth Is Still the Most Exclusive Destination on Earth

Le Guanahani

White sand beaches. Unbelievably beautiful humans. Silky French caftans, short shorts, big diamonds, yachts and the finest champagne. So much champagne. Welcome to St. Barth. Known as the Caribbean’s most elite and most mysterious playground, there’s more than one reason why this particular island has maintained its allure for decades on end without losing its charm or its ultra A-list crowd. So why has St. Barth continued to outlive other hotspots that rise only to plateau and then fade? I talked to a man who knows the answer – Mr. Martein van Wagenberg. Wagenberg is the Managing Director of Le Guanahani, an iconic property that’s hosted a slew of the worlds most important people and caters perfectly to families and groups being the islands most expansive property and one truly adored by locals and guests alike. Wagenberg, revered as an institution on St. Barth, divulged a few lesser-known facts and weighed in on why exactly the island shines. Read on for his secrets and insider tips, such as, when you’re there never honk while driving. Read on.

1. Why is St. Barth’s still a top destination for global jet-setters after all these years?

Jet-setters love St. Barth’s as it is a sophisticated destination, but they keep coming back because it is relaxed, charming and down to earth at the same time. Also, St. Barths has the privilege of having a French touch in the middle of the Caribbean, which combines perfect weather and great infrastructure. Not many places can top that.

Le Guanahani

2: What are the best months to visit?

Of course New Year’s is the most talked about time on St. Barth and is filled with fanfare and fun with all the hustle and bustle and fancy, private parties. The first quarter of the year is also a great time to visit as its cold in North America and Europe. March and April are the best months for weather with longer days, a little breeze. Its warm but not too hot. During the rest of the year, the weather is still beautiful and there is still plenty of action on the island making it ideal year long.

3: The global rumor is that everyone on St. Barth’s is fashionable. What are 3 must haves you suggest packing and a style secret?

A pair of white slacks and linen shirt.

Casual, but chic beach attire for lunch.

Swim suit and sunglasses!

The style secret is definitely if you decide to walk barefoot, no one is going to give you any strange looks!

Le Guanahani

4: St. Barth’s can be a difficult place to navigate if you’ve never been. What are your best tips to get around the island?

Just relax and enjoy the ride! The journey is just as sweet as the destination on the island. The locals will always be patient if you take your time on the road but never honk!

You can rent a car to drive around during the day and call a cab at night to not worry about getting around after having a glass of rose.

5: What are your best tips to stay fit while on St. Barth?

A swim before breakfast followed by a detox smoothie filled with fresh fruit.

Fresh fish caught and prepared the same day for lunch/dinner.

Stroll along the famed Colombier beach in the afternoon for a beautiful St. Barth’s sunset.

If you feel sporty do not hesitate to try a session of kite surfing in our beautiful blue lagoon, one of the best places on the island for this sport or for calmer activities try paddle boarding, a kayak or snorkel.

6: What are St. Barth’s best-kept secrets/hidden gems?

Take a hike to reach the natural pools in Grands Fonds. There you’ll be in the middle of nowhere, surrounded by beautiful scenery and chances are that you will be alone in the spot to enjoy it even more. Very few people know this exists!

Watch the sunset from the lighthouse in Gustavia, which is the best spot to watch the colors deepen and I always suggest you take a bottle of bubbly to enjoy the show.

The caves on Gouverneur beach are top-secret locations. Everyone brings candles with them and leaves them for the next visitors, as you really need extra light to see all the beauty of caves and their mineral formations.

7: St. Barth’s is known for its diversity of beaches – what are your favorite off-site beaches and why?

Saline Beach for its wild and untouched side.

8: What makes Le Guanahani known for being the most kid-friendly destination on St. Barth’s- something people might not think of when they think of the island?

Le Guanahani offers all sorts of accommodations so that any family or multi-generational group will find enjoyable. Children can safely and easily go around the grounds as there are many pathways within the gardens at Le Guanahani. On the beach, children will enjoy many activities such as wind surfing and kayaking. The oceanfront is very well protected by the coral reef with shallow waters, so there is no risk of big currents or waves sweeping the children away. And of course, there is the Kids Club that welcomes all children from 2 to 12 years of age with many activities from drawing to scavenger hunts. We are known as a safe island so this is also key for families.

9: What is the ultimate party spot on the island?

Sunday lunch at Nikki beach and weekend nights at Ti St Barts!

10. What is one thing about St. Barth people still don’t know?

It needs to remain secret....