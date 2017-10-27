Why The Clean Cosmetic Trend Is Here To Stay

"As our customer's interest in clean and natural beauty rises, we are thrilled to bring the high performing and innovative formulas found in jane iredale," says Kelly St. John, VP, DMM for Beauty, Neiman Marcus. Based in the beautiful Berkshires in Massachusetts, jane iredale is also offered through fine spas and salons, resorts, apothecaries and medical offices in more than 50 countries. I first heard about the line a few years ago from a woman who had survived breast cancer. Her oncologist had recommended jane iredale because it was better quality and did not contain the carcinogenic ingredients found in so many cosmetics. I was shocked to hear her story and have been committed to covering brands that take their ingredients extremely seriously ever since. Seeing jane iredale expand into a major retailer like Neiman Marcus makes me thrilled that consumers are demanding healthier products and jane iredale proves that healthy does not have to mean sacrificing beautiful packaging or high quality product either. In Jane’s words, “Interest in clean beauty is expanding exponentially and encompasses all ages – women and men. We’ve been doing it for 23 years. It’s taken a while for people to catch up but it’s happening very quickly now and we’re thrilled to have been at the forefront. It validates everything that we’ve been working for. “We’ll see how the Neiman Marcus customer responds, but I think she’s going to be excited to see that her favorite department store has expanded its offering into clean beauty and that she can also buy nutritional supplements to improve the health of her skin. We’ve coined the phrase “healthy skin is the ultimate foundation,” because in the end it’s what everyone wants no matter what age or sex.”