Why the Criticism of Mindfulness is Fair -- And Why I Practice Anyway

There have been several articles in the news warning about the hype around mindfulness and the lack of research to support some of the claims attached to this practice.

I agree completely that the promise of mindfulness practice as a panacea or cure for all that ails us is irresponsible. AND, there is a responsible body of evidence showing that mindfulness practice facilitates a lot of behaviors and treatments that are effective.

If you think of mindfulness as the skillful use of attention rather than a miracle cure, you are more on the right track. Using attention skillfully is a good first step toward a lot of healthy behaviors, but mindfulness is not a replacement for those healthy behaviors. Using attention skillfully is a good first step toward choosing to abstain from unhealthy behaviors, but mindfulness does not erase the consequences of unhealthy behavior.

Using my attention more skillfully has allowed me to learn how to be more accepting of discomfort and less reactive in the face of challenge.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy has been around for decades and has been shown to have significant impact on challenges such as addiction, anxiety, and depression. Cognitive-behavioral therapy counts on the ability to identify thoughts and feelings so that you can sift through the ones that are useful and the ones that are not -- and then choose your behavior accordingly. There is a basic assumption that people come to this approach with the skill to observe their thoughts and feelings. In my personal experience, and in my experience working with others, this is not a safe assumption.

Personally, I came to a mindfulness practice in my mid-twenties when I was floored by pretty darn powerful generalized anxiety. I had tried traditional talk therapy and medication with little progress. After sitting quietly daily for quite a while, I found myself more open to other approaches and ended up deriving a lot of benefit from them.

Using my attention more skillfully allowed me to learn how to be more accepting of discomfort and less reactive in the face of challenge. These skills have made an enormous positive impact in my life and in my relationships.

So, I hope the skepticism and scrutiny continue. I am huge believer in the scientific approach as a way to separate belief from fact. It can only benefit us to observe carefully, test our beliefs thoroughly, and get ever closer to the most effective truth we can. Ironically, the scientific approach depends heavily on the skillful use of attention.