Why the Future of Work Means More Flexibility

An Interview With Pat Pettiti and Rob Biederman of Catalant Technologies

Rob Biederman and Pat Pettiti

Recently, I had the opportunity to speak with the co-founders of Catalant Technologies, Pat Pettiti and Rob Biederman. For the past five years, Pat and Rob have both served as CEOs of Catalant. On October 2, they launched their first book exploring the future of on-demand work entitled Reimagining Work: Strategies to Disrupt Talent, Lead Change, and Win with a Flexible Workforce. Pat and Rob have made it their mission to redefine how we do work, prioritizing autonomy and flexibility above all else. Here is what they had to say.

So, tell us about your company. How did you two come up with the idea behind Catalant?

Pat: Catalant, then called HourlyNerd, first started as a class project at Harvard Business School, so it wasn’t the way most startups usually get going. We came up with the idea of pairing small business needs with current MBA students to help deliver those needs, and eventually, we worked our way up to making contracts with large enterprises. And that’s where it all began.

What does Catalant do? Who are you serving?

Rob: From the very beginning, the company has aimed to correct the inefficiencies in the organization of the labor market, regardless of our core customer or supplier segments. So, even though we began by pairing MBAs with small businesses, we started to hear from our enterprise clients—like GE and Pfizer—that they saw an even broader use for our platform than we had envisioned. So, we decided to take the pools of talent that they already had—their internal employees, alumni, retirees—and effectively put those people on a flexible work program. Now, when an enterprise has a demand for talent, instead of making a full-time hire or bringing on a consulting firm, they can go on Catalant’s application to find exactly the right resource, whether they’re a full-time employee or a completely external freelancer.

Fascinating. So, what are your goals motivating this whole thing?

Pat: The nature of our goals has definitely changed over time: initially, what we thought we were doing was helping small businesses access talent that they couldn’t otherwise afford. But, increasingly, we’ve found that what we’re doing is changing how work happens more generally. Traditionally, when you go for a job at a company, the company will hire you then tell you how to live your life. That’s a little backward in a world with the technology that we all have access to. You should be able to connect with anyone else in the world, no matter where you are. So, what we’re doing now is trying to make it possible for people to work with any company they want, whenever they want.

As an entrepreneur, what keeps you going and doing this work?

Pat: For me, it truly is seeing the opportunity. When a large enterprise that has a problem accessing talent starts to use our platform, we have seen what it means to make a difference in one of the biggest companies in the world. When we look at the people who are doing work through our platform, we see that it gives them more time to spend with their children, more opportunities to travel the world while they work. They get to work on the types of projects that they wouldn’t otherwise have had access to.

Rob: There are two ways that I come at it. The first is quite personal: my mom is a fine art lawyer, one of the few in the entire world. When I was born, she wanted to move to a more flexible career, and she was able to do that because she had carved out a very niche specialty for herself. Unfortunately, it’s very uncommon to find people like that who can opt out of the traditional work format. For almost all the other people in the world who aren’t specialists in rare fields, generating demand for that kind of life is difficult. And that’s what excites me about our work: facilitating a more flexible work paradigm. The second reason: if we are successful, we can transform the work world in ways that distribute economic opportunity across a broader range of people. We screen for talent in a way that is less affected by bias than traditional human resource systems tend to be, so when you roll all of that up, I think you end up with a world that is a far more meritocratic place.

If you were to give a word of wisdom to other CEOs and entrepreneurs, what would be your one piece of advice?