Why There Isn’t Enough Time In Life To Do What You Hate

Originally published on Unwritten by Ashlyn Thomson.

The other day I was trying to write something new, something exciting, something that I knew was worth your time reading, but nothing came to mind until I came across this one little saying in a pinned post, “It’s your body, so wear what you want.” Although some of you readers may believe this is a piece about clothing and may be shocked that I am writing something about fashion… this isn’t a fashion piece. This statement about wearing what you want made me think of something bigger. Something that I could relate to and something that made me feel like writing was worth while. That statement made me think about my life and what is going wrong with it in this exact moment:

IT’S YOUR LIFE DO WHAT YOU WHAT.

Yes I️ put a spin on a common phrase but it has really opened my eyes to life. You see, I have recently turned 18, and have been dreaming about this day since January, as this was the starting point of my life. This was the start of my travels, the start of doing what I want. Except I was still stuck. Stuck in a life that I didn’t want to be mine. Stuck waiting and doing the things that I didn’t want, all because it was better for me. Now, when I say ‘it was better for me’ I want to clarify that I was not the one making that choice. Choices were being made for me and I started to feel less of a human being the more days passed me by. I was stuck in a town I wanted to leave, in a factory job I hated, living a life that I never wanted to call mine. It was like I was throwing away my life and even if for a minute or three weeks, I have always told myself I wouldn’t do that.

I am a firm believer that doing what you want is the most important thing in life, being happy isn’t a once in awhile emotion. I want my life to be a continuous merry go-round of happiness, and therefore I started creating it.

I QUIT THAT AWFUL FACTORY JOB

I MADE A STAND FOR MY FUTURE

I DECIDED TO GO BACK TO THERAPY

I SPENT MORE TIME WITH MY LOVED ONES

& WORRIED LESS ABOUT MONEY

I BECAME MORE SPONTANEOUS

I TRUSTED THE UNIVERSE

& BELIEVED IT WOULD TRULY HELP ME

I STARTING TRUSTING MY GUT

& HOLDING MYSELF ACCOUNTABLE FOR MY ACTIONS

The best thing I have ever done for myself was to trust being happy, to trust in myself, the universe, and to finally have done something that I wanted to do. It feels so good to have done something for myself, and to have made the decision by myself. It is the greatest feeling of all time, you all have to try it. If you’re stuck in a situation and you are not sure what to do next, just follow your heart. Make a change and be spontaneous.