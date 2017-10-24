Why Thursday’s Elections in Kenya Must Be Postponed

When the Kenyan Supreme Court in a landmark annulled the August 8th presidential elections and ordered a fresh rerun, the whole world rejoiced for Kenyan and African democracy. Yet if Kenya holds elections this Thursday, it will be a big mistake.

The Supreme Court verdict was damning, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had “failed, neglected, or refused to conduct the presidential election in a manner consistent with the dictates of the Constitution.” They had simply bungled a process that cost the country with a $1,450 GDP per capita $438 million. It only makes sense that someone had to be held responsible for the electoral mess yet nobody in the IEBC stepped forward to accept responsibility, instead the commission has been marred by constant wrangles and infighting.

As if this was not enough, the two main candidates: incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga have both constantly and consistently acted in bad faith. Mr. Kenyatta and his ruling party have passed legislation that undermines the Supreme Court and behind the scenes they have made it almost impossible for the IEBC to make any amends to the electioneering process. Mr. Odinga on the other hand has also held on firmly to strict demands and been unwilling to reach a compromise with the IEBC, eventually dropping out of the rerun and asking his supporters to boycott the election and protest instead.

Kenyans are anxious and nervous, and rightfully so. An election on Thursday will not strengthen Mr. Kenyatta’s hand, rather it will be a coronation to a second term in which he will have lost his domestic mandate and international credibility. Similarly, a boycott on Thursday will not aid Mr. Odinga’s cause but will rather put him and his supporters in a perilous situation where they will be de-legitimizing a Presidency and Kenya’s democratic institutions putting the country on the brink of a potential civil unrest.

The only way it seems to be negotiations. The elections must be postponed and held when, and only when the IEBC is ready to hold credible elections that the people of Kenya deserve. Mr. Kenyatta and Mr. Odinga must check their egos for there is no value in ‘ruling’ a divided country, no worth in using ordinary citizens as pawns in this game of power, and innocent blood must not be shed.