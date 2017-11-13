Why Trying Isn't Good Enough!

It’s a cool, rainy day here on Long Island, and after a weekend in the Chicago suburbs, I’m back in action! In case you missed it, I was helping my brother move, and as a result, I got to see him for the first time in nearly a year. It was good, and definitely inspiring to see how well he was running his chiropractic clinic yesterday shortly before leaving for the plane ride home. It also showed me how desperately I need to pick up my home tidying skills — Ouch!

Now then, today we’re going to talk mindset — More specifically, about the notion of ‘trying.’ Early on in my relationships with my clients, my group members, etc., I can often tell whether certain people are going to be successful or if they’re NOT going to be successful by their language. I’ve seen many a person come to me amped up and ready to go, but then I hear them say things like, ‘I’m going to try my best!’

I understand that many of us are taught to be modest when growing up, but when it comes to succeeding on this crazy journey of our’s, trying simply isn’t good enough…

There are plenty of goals I can set for myself that are unrealistic. For example, I can say that I’m going to train to be a center in the NBA, and that I’ll make the league in three years at the age of 32 with no prior experience playing basketball at ANY level. Yeah, at six feet on the dot (which is shorter than the average NBA point guard!), no natural athleticism, and having only dunked once in my entire life (I couldn’t move for nearly a week after that!!), I think it’s fair to say that no matter how hard I train for that goal, it just isn’t going to happen!

That being said, there’s one thing I can safely say I’ve accomplished that not many can: I’ve lost 100 lbs, and I’ve KEPT IT OFF! Heck, I’m so good at keeping it off, that my life’s work is to literally guide and teach people how to do the same without the guesswork, the plateaus and the trial-and-error that I had to endure on my personal journey…

Losing weight is well within your reach! It doesn’t matter how old you are, what gender you are, what socioeconomic class you are, etc. I won’t get too political, but in the Western world, many of us have been taught from inception to grow up with a victim mentality. We’re victims to ‘the system’ in some (or in most cases, MANY) capacities, and we can write off all of our financial and health woes to that which has held us back!

News Flash: Screaming at the sky may help to illustrate your outrage, but it ain’t going to change your reality…

Permanent Weight Loss is both a mental and a physical game. You certainly need the right tools in place from an informational standpoint, but if you’re not in this 100%, you’re NEVER going to sustain your goals! Looking back at a few different areas of my life, let me give you some examples to show you how much BS the notion of simply ‘trying’ is:

1) When I was asked by my parents while I was growing up to clean my room before company arrived for a holiday, I’d say ‘I’ll try!’ Hint: It never got done before, or even while company was on the premises…

2) When my girlfriend asks me to do the dishes in the sink before we go to bed and I say, ‘I’ll try to squeeze it in’’ Speaking of which, the sink’s looking a little full right now… Be right back…

3) When I grew bored of the violin growing up (Yes, I played the violin for most of my childhood and teenage years, and I was actually pretty damn good! In fact, I was both All-County and All-State in fifth and sixth grade…), and my private teacher told me I needed to practice certain sections of a piece I needed to get down before my concert the following week. I smiled fakery and said, ‘I’ll try!’ — AKA, ‘There are a couple dozen other violinists in the orchestra who can drown out my mistakes, so I’m going to play video games the second you leave!’

You may be laughing about these examples, and that’s probably because you see a lot of yourself in these excuses, as well. I’ve never gone into something with the ‘I’ll try’ mentality and actually accomplished whatever the goal was. What got me going on my 100 lb weight loss journey was me telling myself ‘I WILL show these assholes who have both doubted and made fun of me throughout my life who has the last laugh!,’ which has since evolved into, ‘I WILL make a difference in this world by helping put an end to the obesity epidemic, and the only way I’m going to do that is by maintaining credibility by both staying informed and by staying in shape.”

I’ve got my reasons down pat. What are your’s? If you’re on your journey and you find yourself saying that you’re going to ‘try,’ then do me a favor: Take a step back, and make sure that you’re all in, because when you’re all in, a setback is just temporary — It’s not forever! A wise man once told me that you don’t fail until you throw in the towel, and you literally quit.

Setbacks are going to happen on your weight loss journey: That’s life! It’ll happen in any endeavor you seek. Just because they happen doesn’t mean that you should quit…

Lick your wounds, reassess your course of action, and keep moving forward! That’s the difference between winners and losers, both on their weight loss journeys, and in life, in general.

Until tomorrow!

Sincerely, Pete Weintraub pete@weightlossbypete.com

P.S. If you’re looking for more messages like this about Permanent Weight Loss, then you’re definitely going to want to join the Permanent Weight Loss Community I recently opened on Facebook ;-)

This group is for people who are looking to lose 50 or more lbs, is for people who are looking to prevent debilitating, impending disease(s) due to unhealthy lifestyle habits, and is for people who are looking to avoid undergoing weight loss surgery. It is for folks who are tired of wasting money on fad diets, on short-term fitness programs, and on BS supplements that do nothing more than keep you in a constant cycle of yo-yoing with both your weight and your health.

Members of this group will learn how to lose weight in a healthy, sustainable and PERMANENT way! As a result, you’ll never have to count calories again, you’ll never have to pay for a gym membership you’ll never use, and you’ll never have to go under the knife for a procedure that can’t possibly guarantee long-term health and weight loss results.

If this sounds good to you, then join us! We’re a community of likeminded individuals who want the same thing that you do: Permanent Weight Loss!