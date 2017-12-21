Why Video Content Will Take Over Ecommerce Marketing in 2018

Video content has been big in 2017, and you can rest assured that the trend is going to continue into the new year. Social media is making video content more accessible and engaging than ever before, with technological advances like live streaming, virtual reality, and shoppable video content showing up in newsfeeds more and more frequently. Social media may make all kinds of content more easily distributed to a business’s audience, video content is by far the most immersive and appealing. Take a look at just a few staggering statistics about video content marketing from Wordstream on social media:

Social media videos generate 1200% more shares than plain text or visual graphics.

Viewers retain up to 95% of a message when they watch it in a video, compared to just 10% retention when reading it in text.

The average user spends 88% more time on websites containing videos.

45% of people watch an hour or more of Facebook or YouTube videos each week.

Content marketing in general is absolutely critical to the success of any ecommerce venture, since content marketing is one of the best ways to drive organic traffic to your site and generate permission-based leads. While “content marketing” as a term encompasses a wide variety of marketing tools and strategies,The Content Marketing Institute defines it as, “a strategic marketing approach focused on creating and distributing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and retain a clearly defined audience -- and, ultimately, to drive profitable customer action.”

Although content marketing can be implemented across different industries in a variety of ways, the most important thing about the strategy is that it works. Content Marketing Institute states that this form of marketing can generate up to 7.8 times more site traffic, heighten brand recall, boost customer engagement, and drive conversion. And if all of that wasn’t tempting enough, content marketing can also be one of the most cost-effective advertising methods available today; in fact, according to Demand Metric content marketing can cost up to 62% less than other forms of advertising, while generating up to three times as many leads.

Since people tend to attach on a deeper level to visually stimulating, interactive video content, it’s no surprise advertisers have found video content marketing to be among their most successful campaigns. When it comes to engagement, Syndacast states that 52% of marketing professionals name video as the type of content with the best return on investment.

Knowing your audience is the first step in mastering content marketing of any form, but it’s particularly important when you’re creating video content since video tends to be more time consuming and costly than other content formats. Most entrepreneurs and ecommerce vendors are already employing multiple content marketing strategies across a variety of platforms, so it’s absolutely critical for ecommerce vendors to save themselves time and money by customizing content that drives traffic and generates business. Check out just a few of the best video content ideas your startup could start producing:

Educational Videos. One of the easiest ways to get started with video content is creating videos that help people understand how to use your products or solve common issues your customers may experience. These videos will obviously provide value to your target audience, build trust between you and your clientele, and establish you as an industry expert. Online wedding gown vendor Azazie includes videos demonstrating how brides should take accurate measurements to ensure that their dresses fit correctly. Without these instructional videos, some women may not feel confident in taking their own measurements and purchasing products Behind-the-Scenes Videos. This is another example of video content that can be fairly easily produced, since it provides customers a peek at the inner workings of your business. That means there’s really no scenes to set up, lines to write, or pitches to perfect -- just you introducing your audience to the hard work that goes into creating your products or services every day. This can be especially important for ecommerce vendors, since not having a brick-and-mortar location can lead to consumer distrust. The transparency of showing customers where you’re coming from and how the job gets done helps to build credibility online. Brand Storytelling Videos. These videos would be typical of your average commercial, which may tell your origin story, feature quotes and interviews from founders, employees, or past customers, or share details of your operation or even lifestyle with your audience. The goal of these videos is to establish your brand and differentiate yourself from your competitors, humanizing your ecommerce venture and convincing your target market that you’re the only business they need to work with in the future.