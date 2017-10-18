Why Vivaio Days

We are part of the small tribe that wants to change the world. Our only difference is that to do so we think we need to start from an early age. We want to create a hub for new parents with all things that surround babies and toddlers and combine style, quality, organic products; with a strong dose of compassion and environmental consciousness.

Our name was inspired from the Italian word Vivaio (viv-i-oh) which means nursery, for plants to grow, and for kids to learn as they grow. The company Vivaiodays refers back to our first days of life, originating from infancy going to pre-school – the foundation that shapes our character and personality.

Q: Who is Marios Stamatelopoulos? Do you have kids of your own? Married with Elina Labaki since 1999, partner in life and at VIVAIODAYS. We have lived in more than 10 different places on our cherished planet earth. But for the last seven years, we’ve been based here in lovely Santa Monica, California. We have two kids: Alexis who is 10 years old, and Antonia, four years old.

Q: What was your inspiration? Certainly, having children of our own! We should not only care about what world we leave to our children but also what children we leave in this world. It is not only about feeding them organic food and get them dressed or letting them play in ethically made clothes and toys respectively. They should also care about planet earth and consume ethically made products. They need to feel compassion even for humans they never met. That all starts at age zero.

Q: What’s your background in business? For the last twenty years I have worked for various companies in different industries with a mission to build and grow their brands in various international markets. I have travelled a lot, and while traveling, in my spare time I took the opportunity to go off schedule and observe local people’s lifestyle. That made me believe that in our world we have a lot to take from different local cultures and realities but we also can give a lot as well.

Q: How did you find the schools? Our objectives for VIVAIODAYS is to support always children’s education in the developing world. We continuously search various educational initiatives and before we sign schools up in our business, I pay a visit to make sure everything is clean and transparent. We only partner with fully accredited projects with verifiable, real life benefits.

Q: How does “Green Gifting” work? It is an unconventional gift registry program for baby showers and children’s birthday parties. As the parent of a four-year-old and a 10-year old, I’m invited to about two birthday parties a month – not to mention the ones we organize for our kids! The gift part in green gifting, has been always a guessing game. When you’re invited to a party, you never know what to buy, and as an organizer you seldom receive just the right gifts! Our Green Gifting initiative, helps guests to avoid social awkwardness or anxiety with gift cards. Finished the days of panicking over choosing the right, expensive gift. No more guest stuck paying for that expensive gift left in the registry! On the flip side, imagine you’re planning a birthday party. As the organizer, you can use those gift cards (plus a bonus gift we happily provide) to shop for the little ones, and choose from a hand-picked list of over 40 premium, sustainable brands and more than 70 gift items.

Finished are the hassles of returns and exchanges. In addition, VIVAIODAYS gives 5% of the green gift back to the school or educational initiative. What better way to jump start a little one’s life in a developing country?

Q: How did you arrive at 5% as the donation amount? And is that directly from revenues? Well, an added inspiration for what we’re creating is the fact that we wanted to offer a time-tested and sound alternative to what we felt were marketing gimmicks. A lot of companies out there claim to give 5% back, but have little to zero transparency. That personally, really offended me. I wanted to do something about it. At VIVAIODAYS, we give back 5% of our net revenues (excluding taxes and discounts) and share the details of each transaction. Our customers select the educational initiative they want us to give back to. This way, they know exactly based on their order value how much they give back, and in how many or which schools their donation goes to.

Q: Do you plan on expanding VivaioDays? Originally the idea was to just operate as an e-shop. However, we’ve gotten a lot of inspiration in the last two years and plan to develop our own VIVAIODAYS products. We would love to reach more international and American clients throughout the Nation. Stay Tuned!