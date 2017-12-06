Why Was Gretchen Carlson Excluded From Time's 'Silence Breakers'?

Time Magazine named The Silence Breakers ― “the individuals who set off a national reckoning over the prevalence of sexual harassment” ― its Person of the Year for 2017 and, strangely, Gretchen Carlson was not one of those singled out.

In July 2016, the news anchor and author filed a lawsuit against then-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Carlson’s allegations and suit incited mass media coverage, encouraging six more women to also accuse Ailes of sexual harassment.

Ailes resigned from his powerful post within weeks (and died this past May). Carlson has since become an advocate for speaking out against sexual harassment, even writing a book titled Be Fierce.

Santiago Felipe via Getty Images

The Time cover story discusses how the sexual misconduct allegations that emerged in early October against film executive Harvey Weinstein, including accounts from prominent actresses like Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, launched a full-steam ahead movement of victims of sexual assault and harassment to come forward and name names.

“Emboldened by Judd, Rose McGowan and a host of other prominent accusers, women everywhere have begun to speak out about the inappropriate, abusive and in some cases illegal behavior they’ve faced,” reads the piece.

“When multiple harassment claims bring down a charmer like former Today show host Matt Lauer, women who thought they had no recourse see a new, wide-open door,” it continues. “When a movie star says #MeToo, it becomes easier to believe the cook who’s been quietly enduring for years.”

It’s likely Carlson wasn’t included as a silence breaker by Time because her story broke in 2016. But it struck many as a glaring omission that she’s not mentioned at all in Time’s original package.

Carlson has termed the Weinstein revelations a “watershed moment” and said “this is the tipping point I’ve been working so hard for over the last 15 months. People are finally saying ‘enough.’”

She’s had a part in this whistleblowing moment, and Time should have recognized that.

Carlson didn’t immediately respond for comment regarding her exclusion, but she posted about it on social media, saying “it’s ok” to those who have remarked on her not being included. She’s also sent well wishes to the silence breakers:

“Congrats to all the women. When I jumped off the cliff in 2016 I could have never imagined we’d be here. Ironically today I introduce legislation to change the world for women taking secret arbitration clauses out of employment contracts,” Carlson wrote.

Congrats to all the women. When I jumped off the cliff in 2016 I could have never imagined we’d be here. Ironically today I introduce legislation to change the world for women taking secret arbitration clauses out of employment contracts. #LandmarkChange #BeFierce https://t.co/1vkoxjUZ6Y — Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) December 6, 2017

Carlson joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday who introduced legislation to remove forced arbitration clauses from employment agreements. The bill’s backers say the clauses help keep sexual harassment and gender discrimination complaints under wraps.

Also on Wednesday, many Democrat lawmakers ― including some pushing the arbitration clause measure ― called for Sen. Al Franken to resign as the number of sexual assault allegations against the Minnesota Democrat keeps growing.

After calling on Franken to resign, Sen. Gillibrand and Gretchen Carlson are introducing a bill to end the forced arbitration for sexual harassment that keeps some 60 million Americans from being able to use the courts to settle cases pic.twitter.com/U4Nl5PnC6A — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) December 6, 2017

Despite Carlson’s chipper response on Twitter, others are still not happy she wasn’t mentioned by Time. Here’s what people are saying:

Not cool Time that you left Gretchen Carlson off #metoo POTY cover — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) December 6, 2017

Gretchen Carlson may have started all this with the Fox News allegations last year. They had a domino effect there that continued through this year... https://t.co/UgDenhhRX4 — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) December 6, 2017

I think you forgot @GretchenCarlson, @TIME. While she sued Roger Ailes before 2017, she opened the door for everyone else. She spent 2017 doing nothing but speaking about the movement. Today she helps introduce bipartisan legislation to prevent arbitration in sex harassment cases https://t.co/Qv8yN7kBSt — Hillary Lake, WCPO (@hillarylake) December 6, 2017

Interesting that Time makes no mention of @GretchenCarlson, who arguably instigated the avalanche https://t.co/MBavjbxWEq — Claire Landsbaum (@landsbaumshell) December 6, 2017

tbh I kind of want to spit fire that @GretchenCarlson is not on this somewhere https://t.co/o0bbfmPme8 — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 6, 2017

I'm really disappointed that Time did not mention @GretchenCarlson in their story. She bravely took on Roger Ailes and ignited a national conversation. The NYT would not have done their Bill O'Reilly story if it weren't for her...which led to their Weinstein investigation. https://t.co/y3BhQeT3JN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 6, 2017

Yes, but Gretchen Carlson's case was a key trigger for this wave of silence-breaking, and they didn't even mention her? Why the snub? — Nicole Lockney (@holyspacemonkey) December 6, 2017

Good point. No doubt that @GretchenCarlson was foundational, and her advocacy now is helping make reform happen. https://t.co/iMWpMOf6o0 — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) December 6, 2017

Time magazine did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but did publish an article on Monday afternoon about the past coverage that led to the Silence Breakers. Carlson is mentioned in that piece, along with the Bill Cosby accusers, the Women’s March and others.