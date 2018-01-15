Why We Need People from Other Countries

In case ground zero humanity and common decency are not enough reason to behave well toward others, here’s another reason.

On the verge of a sunlit brook, a dove was drinking. An ant, leaning over to get her own drink, fell. In this ocean, the ant strove with all its might to get back to the bank, in vain. The dove acted immediately on her charitable impulse. She threw a blade of grass into the water, which served as a promontory the ant could reach. The ant saved herself.

Just then a vagrant was passing, his feet bare; this brute happened to have a crossbow. As soon as he saw the bird of Venus, he imagined her in his pot, and was already celebrating.

As he moved in for the kill, the ant stung his heel. The clod turned his head. The dove heard him and took flight, winging off into the distance. The vagrant’s dinner flew off with the bird. No more pigeon for his bowl.

I don’t know what the official definition of “shithole country” is, but it’s likely to be one in which a lot of people feel like they are trying to swim ashore. Isn’t that all the more reason to throw a blade of grass their way?

The world is full of threats, from human enemies to natural disasters.

One thing seems clear: Despite his size and potential power, a clod with a crossbow is no match for the strength of one good turn deserves another.

