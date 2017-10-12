Why We Should Stop Thinking We’re Not Talented Enough

... and start thinking how skillful we can be.

How many of you here would count yourselves as talented? Gifted? If you say that you are, then that’s great! But if you say you’re not, how does that make you feel? If you ask me, a long list of frustrations would come into mind instead of recalling where I’m naturally good at. Yes, naturally, because that’s what talent is. As what Macmillan Dictionary would put it, talent is a natural ability for being good at a particular activity.

For instance, many of you might’ve still thought Ed Sheeran as a natural-born singer, but guess what, he doesn’t buy the idea himself. Just a quick throwback, the adorable Ed Sheeran shared a voice clip of him singing in a not-so-delightful tune on the Jonathan Ross Show. So the whole show ended with a valuable lesson, and that is: there’s something else besides talent, and it appears to be more powerful.

Talent – in every sense of the word – is beautiful and significant. It’s essential to make things easier for us. However, this isn’t the only description there is for anyone who excels in a particular field. Even psychologist Angela Duckworth has noticed the glaring misuse of the term in describing athletes like Ledecky, Bolts and Phelps, to name a few.

On Skill and Talent

Duckworth is the psychologist who brought ‘grit’ into the spotlight in TED Talks. Included in her repertoire is being the scientific director of Character Lab. She once again gave strong points about skills and talents, hoping to finally set the records straight. In her article titled Let’s All Stop Babbling About ‘Talent,’ she claims that confusing talent and skill and using them interchangeably “isn’t just sloppy thinking; it’s dangerous.”

A lot of you would’ve been asking why. What’s so bad about calling exemplars talented? For Duckworth, doing so “propagates the myth that talent is always the best predictor of future success.” This also leads to “counting ourselves out of the game too early” to the point of low self-esteem and confidence. ‘There are other more talented people out there, why bother?’ Does that sound like you?

Why should we change our mindset?

Duckworth’s article urges the readers to “clean up their language” when applauding an admirable performer. She advises that other than assuming it as talent, consider it as a “masterful… marvelous display of expertise.” And while we’re at it, let’s turn our being untalented around. Instead of dwelling on the bleak possibility of acquiring the talent, let’s acquire the skill.

It’s common knowledge that not all is blessed with talents in a particular field, say music or sports. As a result, these people are left with more challenges in order to catch up. We even have ‘late bloomers’ to consider. Maybe you fit any of these categories. The feeling isn’t very pleasant, is it?

It’s best to turn this sense of defeat into motivations. Then from there, turn things around for you. The danger is when you give up almost instantly before you could even begin. The detrimental part is when you start doing these things:

You’re belittling yourself.

Comparing ourselves to others is pretty much a natural tendency. It’s almost easy to envy the abilities of others. However, it’s a totally different story when you start feeling hopeless that you’ll never be like that person. Had Ed Sheeran succumbed to self-pity or envy and forgo his love for singing and songwriting, we wouldn’t be enjoying his music now.

Even psychologist Scott Barry Kaufman doesn’t discount the possibility of a “disadvantaged” individual “compensate, learn and grow” in a certain field. So if scientists acknowledge the likelihood of being better at your craft despite your being untalented, then it’s definitely too early to surrender to your current state and fate.

You’re hindering your own progress.

If you think that you’ll never excel in your chosen field just because you weren’t born with the necessary talents, then here’s good news to you.

Again, talent isn’t a guarantee that one will eventually succeed. The U.S. Olympic Committee found out in a survey that 58% of the Olympic athletes consider “dedication and persistence” as a factor in success. Only 22% considers “natural talent” as a determinant.

You’re already fortifying a wall if you’ll keep on thinking you’re so untalented. Eventually, it’ll be more difficult to break down those barriers. Struggling in learning all the skills needed in your craft is just a part of the game. Once you’ve gotten the hang of it, imagine the how fulfilling and satisfying it would be because you worked hard to get to where you are.

You’re overlooking your other strengths.

When we’re so invested in being good at something, we often overlook what we already have. I believe each of us is blessed with a special ability, only that our attentions are drawn to the more applauded ones like dancing and singing.

Sometimes, we hardly appreciate the little talents that we have, thinking that they don’t have much significance anyway. Why hide your talent in folding papers or baking? Does multitasking count? Not everybody can multitask like a pro, right?

You’re killing your enthusiasm.

Learning something we’re not gifted at can be painstaking. It can take hours, days, weeks, months or years before you can actually ‘do something quite well.’ It’s exasperating when we can’t get something right really quick. Even professionals have their fair share of disappointments.

Learning all these skills definitely gets stressful to the point of extinguishing your passion. It’s best to loosen up a bit and release all the pressures incurred. When we get too obsessed, you might suffer from too much stress in the process. I like how Dr. Eric Berg explains the effects of chronic stress on the brain. Stress urges our body to adapt to the situation so we can execute accurately and ideally. But when it gets so much and if we’re not careful, it’ll take its toll on our cognitive and physical efficiency. While defying the odds, don’t beat yourself up too much.