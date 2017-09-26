Why We Shouldn’t Ignore The Misogyny In Trump’s NFL Comments

Trump’s comments calling athletes like Colin Kaepernick a “son of a bitch” for protesting the national anthem have rightfully provoked outrage and more protest among athletes nationwide. On the surface, his comments are a slap in the face to athletes protesting the oppression of people of color in the United States and those in solidarity with them. Also on the surface, however, is the same misogyny we’ve seen Trump spew time and time again. Trump’s “son of a bitch” comment may have been directed at men like Kaepernick, but it displays his disrespect toward the mothers that raised these protesting athletes, the female athletes who have also been protesting, and the black women who have been killed or assaulted by police.

“Son of a bitch” isn’t just some phrase used by angry dudes in film. It’s a way of insulting a man, but at its underbelly, is an insult towards women. It implies that the man addressed is cowardly but the heart of this cowardliness exists in the woman that raised him – the “bitch” who could not parent because she was too promiscuous. Similarly, Trump’s “son of a bitch” comment implies an attack on protesting male athletes, but at its heart is an attack on women who have raised sons to stand up against oppression. People shouldn’t be clapping when our president manages to belittle black men and black mothers in the same sentence.

Protest doesn’t just concern male athletes either. “Sons” aren’t the only ones taking the knee. Trump’s comments show that he fails to understand the intersection between protesting police brutality and feminism. Rejecting police brutality against black people means rejecting rights for black women, or rejecting feminism. Feminism involves respect of the female body. This respect includes protecting the female body from police brutality, and allowing the female body to protest against police brutality.

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/new-york-liberty-black-lives-matter-shirts_us_5783a556e4b01edea78e99b8 Athletes of New York Liberty discuss police brutality and their decision to use their platform to promote progress

Of course, black women also cannot be ignored as victims of police brutality. There have been several instances of police brutality in the past few months. In May, video posted on social media revealed Texas police forcibly restraining a 14-year-old black girl outside of a party, and one officer punching her in the face. In June, Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of four who suffered from mental health challenges, was shot and killed by police inside her Seattle apartment after calling law enforcement to report a burglary. In August, Texas attorney Samuel Cammack III released police dash cam footage showing officers searching a black college student’s vagina for eleven minutes. A grand jury had previously dismissed the charges against the officers involved. Belittling protest against police brutality means belittling the lives of black women.