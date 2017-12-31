Why We Tell the Story

Earlier this week I saw the glorious revival of Once on this Island currently playing on Broadway. I won’t spend this post writing a gushing review - though I, for one, agree with mostly everything Jesse Green said in his New York Times review, especially the “frankly stupendous singing” by everyone on stage, and the “electric choreography of Camille A. Brown.” Rather, I felt inspired to revisit my own history with the show and explore its music and message. Particularly at this time of year, when it’s only natural to revisit the past and prepare for the future.

The original production of Once on this Island was the first show I ever saw on Broadway. In 1990, I was 9 years old, and we had come to New York to visit my Aunt and Uncle who had just had a baby. I had been bitten by the musical theater bug very early in life, and as a result my doting parents had already taken me to many a touring production in Miami: Phantom of the Opera and Anything Goes stick out in particular. But for any child of the theater, one’s first experience in a Broadway house is not soon forgotten. I remember the ornate lobby of the Booth, and how the stage seemed both intimate and expansive all at once (in hindsight, the Booth is a rather small stage for a musical, but then again, Once on this Island isn’t a big show). I remember LaChanze’s open hearted and open throated singing of “Waiting for Life” (one of my favorite “I want” songs) against a brilliant blue backdrop, and the exuberant dancing, and the resplendent voices of the ensemble.

The poster for the original production Once on this Island.

But mostly, I remember the music. My mother had a lifelong habit of purchasing cast albums immediately after seeing shows (sometimes even at the theater on the way out). Once on this Island was no exception. We listened to that cast album on loop for months, singing along joyfully and dancing energetically if poorly to “We Dance” and “Mama Will Provide.” This was also my introduction to the music of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, who wrote the score (indeed, this was Broadway’s and the world’s introduction to them as well, save the few who managed to see Lucky Stiff Off-Broadway). These two would go on to write powerhouse hits like Ragtime, less successful Broadway outings like Seussical, and under-the-radar gems like A Man of No Importance. Yet, no matter the topic, their scores always stir something in me. After 25 years of musical education, I’ve come to expect to be emotionally manipulated any time I hear one of their scores - somehow I never mind.

Once on this Island in particular retained an outsized influence throughout college and my early 20’s. If someone offered an idea for something to do, it was not uncommon for me to respond with “more amusing than mangos” (a line from the show uttered by the goddess Asaka, mother of the earth). This rejoinder served as both proof of my deep knowledge of musical theater and a litmus test for potential friends. Similarly, before my best friend and roommate moved to Los Angeles, we used to have Once on this Island dance parties while we cleaned our roach infested first-floor apartment in Hell’s Kitchen. When our toaster went on the fritz and almost burned down the apartment, we started referring to it as “Papa Ge, sly demon of death.” Obviously, we named its replacement “Erzulie, beautiful goddess of love.” She got the “mangos” reference.

Even today, I can’t stop singing “Mama Will Provide...”

When I saw the revival, though, I realized why Once on this Island made such an impression all those years ago: fundamentally, it is a story about the importance of telling stories. A central conceit of both the production I saw 27 years ago and the one I saw a few nights ago involves a small child hearing the opening words of the show: “There is an island where rivers run deep....,” and later repeating them at the end of the closing number, “Why we Tell the Story.” I had expected to spend most of the show awash in nostalgia, but it wasn’t until that final song began that I actually started to cry. Particularly, when I heard these lyrics:

“So I hope that you will tell this tale tomorrow It will help your heart remember and relive It will help you feel the anger and the sorrow And forgive...”

Stories help us feel things, however they’re told. They connect us to the past and the future. They connect us to a greater culture. As stories travel, they remind us of what we have in common and what we can learn from each other. Narrative is demonstrative and transitive. The story of Once on this Island is not new - it draws from tales as old as Romeo & Juliet and The Little Mermaid (more Hans Christian Andersen’s than Disney’s). Yet we continue to tell and retell the same stories because they teach us things or help us teach others things. As I sat in the theater listening to that little girl begin the story over again with the words “There is an island where rivers run deep...,” I thought about myself at that same age so many years ago, and how many stories I’ve lived and shared since then. As the song also states, “our lives become the stories that we weave.”