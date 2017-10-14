Why Who (And What) You Hang Around Determines Your Energy

I have leveraged ‘viral energy’ to make my inspired dreams come true, and I believe with everything that I am that you can too. In fact, my life’s passion and greatest joy is to share with you the message, and magic, of viral energy!

So, what’s viral energy?

The mystery of viral energy can be understood through the mystery of why pendulums in close proximity swing together. (Spoiler Alert: It’s also why people in close proximity affect each other.)

Physicists say that a transfer of energy through a sound pulse causes pendulums, such as with clocks, to synchronize, and start to move at the exact same rhythm and pace—they move together.

Imagine standing in a clock shop, you look around and all of the old grandfather clocks have a visible pendulum, and they’re all synced in motion.

Here’s another scenario: There are many pendulums on a common horizontal line or string. Yet, each pendulum is hanging from a line or string of a different length to the next, and the next. The various string lengths cause each pendulum to have a shorter or longer ‘return speed’—makes sense right.

Here’s the kicker, even with many pendulums, with strings of various lengths, the pendulums in close proximity will still move is coordination with the next. They dance and play with each other in a pattern or rhythm, even though they are each on an individual string (they are separate individuals), they are not physically connected and yet they are connected energetically, They naturally interact in cooperation, in synergy!

(Check out this fun video to demonstrate the latter phenomenon by a student-teacher group. Or you might like this video by Harvard Natural Sciences Lecture Demonstrations.)

And get this, it’s more than just clocks and pendulums. For instance, heart cells sync up to create your heartbeat. Furthermore, studies show that romantic couples in sync will also have heartbeats and breathing that are in sync! What’s more? The topic of women’s menstrual cycles in synchronicity has been well documented, and well-known among women who are roommates or family members within a household. Need I go on?

We know for sure that all things hold energy and are energy: people, animals, vegetation, the Earth itself.

What if all of Life worked on a pulse of sorts, and everything harmonized within a system of shared energy?

What if your life and what you experience is in part the product of: who you spend time with most (and their energy pattern); plus the environment around you including the energy of your city, the tone of what you watch on TV, and everything else that you are exposed to in your surroundings and interactions?

It’s not magic; it’s nature. Energy is transferable. It’s contagious.

Why should this matter to you?

Positive energy is transferable and negative energy is transferable. Just as pendulums swing by way of vibration—good vibes, bad moods, chronic sadness and lasting joy are all energy forms that have a vibration, and all are contagious through the energy around you.

Everything (including you) works on Viral Energy, so you’d better know what it is, and leverage its life-enriching magic!

www.1penelope.com