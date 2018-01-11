Why Women CEOs Are So Different And So Successful

What's my message to women entrepreneurs? You've come a long way, baby, but don't stop now because (male-oriented) corporate America is beginning to notice.

As proof, just look at the numbers:

Women now make up 40% of new entrepreneurs in the U.S.

In the last nine years, 2007 to 2016, there has been a 45% rise in women entrepreneurs (compared with a 9% increase in all entrepreneurs)

More than 11 million businesses in the U.S. are woman-owned, employing nearly 9 million people and generating more than $1.6 trillion in revenue

Clearly, women are not just diving into business, they're doing it very successfully, as I discuss in my recent article for American Marketing Association. (Read it here.)

In order to understand exactly how women are building better companies and what their secret to success is, my firm has been researching and listening to the stories of women entrepreneurs and CEOs. What we are finding is in line with what Elaine Pofeldt wrote in her February 2017 article for cnbc.com: “The Golden Age for women entrepreneurs has finally begun.” Women face far more challenges than men in securing funding for their ventures, limiting scalability and growth; however, they plow ahead, often using their own resources as financing.

So how do successful women entrepreneurs do it? What's their secret sauce?

When women get the chance to build companies, they build them differently than their male counterparts. Women tend to intentionally create cultures that encourage collaboration, team-building and innovative thinking, without taking their eyes off bottom line results .

Also, when women scale a business, they focus on long-term sustainability, not just rapid growth. This focus informs marketing strategies and corporate priorities, and is an oft-repeated refrain we are hearing at SAMC in our interviews with women CEOs.

5 important themes crucial to women-owned success strategies

As I write in my article, when it comes to company culture in women-owned businesses, priority is placed on empowering employees to find innovative solutions that best meet client needs. In addition, the following 5 principles have emerged as common themes in our research on women business leaders:

1. Company culture is not an afterthought. Women understand the power of “how we do things” for building great bottom line results.

2. Gender balance and cognitive diversity. Gender balance in the workplace is essential. Cognitive diversity—along with different styles of getting the work done—energizes staff and teaches the value of difference.

3. Outside-in thinking. One CEO told me how she begins relationships with customers and prospective clients by first listening to their stories and then comparing these to those told by her staff. The ensuing gap thus becomes a starting point, a way to bridge the inside-out focus.

4. Blending work-life, not balancing it. Rather than asking their employees to balance home and work, successful women entrepreneurs enable their staff to blend them.

5. Building talent requires mentoring and investment. Each of the female entrepreneurs and CEOs we’ve spoken with has been a big believer in lifelong learning—for themselves, their employees and their companies.

What sets women-owned businesses apart? Dramatic new ways to connect with customers.

Instead of selling something in the hopes that someone needs it, women entrepreneurs go out and learn where the unmet needs are. Then they figure out how to satisfy those needs. This "thinking backwards," from the outside in, enables them to stay in sync with their market while evolving with it.