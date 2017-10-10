Why you aren't an uber-fit, happy, millionaire... yet

This weekend, I went to an amazing prenatal yoga class. (Don’t worry, this isn’t a blog about prenatal classes).

There’s something the instructor said that I really wanted to share with you today.

The instructor asked the group how many of us had been reading pregnancy books?

Every hand in the room went up.

She asked us if any of us had read articles about babies.

All hands stayed up.

“How about listening to podcasts?” she asked.

Most hands were still up.

She said “that’s great, you’re getting some information”.

“But that’s not enough,” she continued.

That’s all in your head. And it won’t be enough to get you the labour you want.

She challenged us: “To see the real results, you have to get into your body, into your heart. You have to feel into your own power, and cultivate that power.”

I listened to her, went into my heart, and could immediately feel the difference in the class.

As soon as I got out of my head – which, to be honest, was busy making excuses to get out of a challenging pose – and took a deep breath and got into my body – I felt INFINITELY stronger! And more powerful.

Can you relate?

Does your head ever tell you things like “I don’t know enough yet”? Or “I’m not strong enough”? Or “It will never work”?

My head was telling me “I’m tired, I can’t do this.” And “I’m not strong enough to finish this pose”.

When I stopped listening to my head, I felt infinitely stronger and energized - and I crushed the next three poses.

Now, obviously, this is great for yoga. This will be even better when it comes time for labour.

BUT as I left the class, I walked away thinking - FEELING – this isn’t just for mamas or preggos or yogis.

This is for everyone.

Let’s get real here – most of us KNOW what we “should” be doing.

We have the information we need to be successful.

We have the tools, resources, books, videos, tutorials, podcasts, articles, books, etc, etc, etc.

If information was the golden ticket, we would all be rich (you read that best-selling finance book, right?).

If information was the answer, we’d all be uber-fit with six-packs. We know we’re supposed to be eating more greens, consuming less fast food, and drinking less booze.

And yet, most of us aren't uber-fit, happy, millionaires, despite the fact we know what we should be doing to get there.

So if information – if being in our heads – if knowing what we’re supposed to do – if knowing “the right steps” was enough, we’d all be uber-fit, happy, traveling millionaires.

Am I right?!

So what’s a person to do? Especially in a world where information is “king”. Logic, facts, steps, process – all are sold as the answers and the solutions.

Well – here’s the reality:

Having knowledge does NOT equal results or success.

So what does?

Getting out of your head and getting into your body, heart and soul.

You do this by paying attention to your body.

You do this by physically taking action. (In fact, sitting around thinking about what you should do often creates fear while taking action builds confidence and squashes fear!)

You do this by getting clear on what works for you – and what doesn’t – regardless of what works for your best friend, your boss or Mark Zuckerberg.

You do this by getting out of your head and getting into your heart. By tapping into your inner strength, power and tenacity.

Success is personal and it is about SO much more than information.

Because if it was as easy as reading another article about “how to achieve your goals”, we’d all have accomplished them by now. (Maybe even by March of this year).

But most of us have not achieved our goals.

And that’s probably because you’ve been in your head more than you’ve listened to your body, heart and soul.

Maybe your goals have nothing to with fitness, happiness, or money. That's ok.

The point is, whatever results you want, whatever goals you have, it requires personal action, accountability, and tapping into that heart and soul of yours to make it happen.

Lisa Michaud

Success Coach, Speaker, Modern Career Expert & Huffington Post Contributor

PS. For the skimmers out there, thanks for still reading!

Knowledge does NOT equal results or success.

So what does? Getting into your own heart, soul, and taking action that works for YOU.

Success is personal and it is about SO much more than information.

