Why you must move back to Africa!

If you are an African living and contributing abroad, as we enter 2018, I encourage you to think about engaging more with the continent. It needs you. No one will develop your country, but you and if you are not contributing, please shush! The country you so enjoy was built on the back and sweat of its citizens. I get tired of people complaining about how Africa is not not not. Your skill May be just what is needed to solve that problem. what will your kids inherit? And by the way, the continent is really growing. Ghana is really developing! You are only missing out. It is hard yes, but it is your cross to carry. Don’t run away. Don’t disengage.