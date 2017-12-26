Why you must move back to Africa!

If you are an African living and contributing abroad, as we enter 2018, I encourage you to think about engaging more with the continent. It needs you. No one will develop your country, but you and if you are not contributing, please shush! The country you so enjoy was built on the back and sweat of its citizens. I get tired of people complaining about how Africa is not not not. Your skill May be just what is needed to solve that problem. what will your kids inherit? And by the way, the continent is really growing. Ghana is really developing! You are only missing out. It is hard yes, but it is your cross to carry. Don’t run away. Don’t disengage.
...and then the respect and appreciation. Do you get that? There is a place for you here. Problems only mean that there is more that you can apply yourself to. Here, you are more than a number...😊
African leaders should also stop the half-hearted attempts to attract the massive skills and expertise that exist in its people living outside of the continent. It’s a 2 way affair. No matter which way you look at it, it is no easy task to pack your bags and move into uncertain territory! We are in this together... you will not die here. You will thrive. After all, didn’t you do it in a foreign land? We miss you!